Ask Doug & Polly: What employees really want from their boss

During these meetings, you should ask your employees open ended questions and listen to their responses.

Use your questions to guide them to better solutions. For example, how do you think you might approach that, or what do you think the client really needs to close the sale?

At the same time, be open to their ideas and suggestions. Encourage dialog.

If you do these things consistently, the employee will feel cared for, listened, to and invested in. Three of the things that employees say they want from their employer.

Recognized: Employees want recognition for their achievements and good work. They want to know that you are paying attention to them and noticing the things they do well.

Recognition comes in many forms and you should adjust these to fit the needs of the individual employee and your organization. For instance, some employees like praise in front of their colleagues or clients. For these employees, public recognition is important.