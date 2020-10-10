Ask SCORE: Advantages to using LinkedIn for a job search

QUESTION: I just graduated from college and am having difficulty securing meaningful employment in my chosen field. What do you suggest?

ANSWER: It’s no secret the pandemic has caused many employers to stop hiring and lay off workers.

However, depending on your particular area of expertise, there may be opportunities. Conversely, if your career is not in high demand, you may need to broaden your horizons.

To begin, you need to research the companies that are hiring and determine if what you have to offer can answer their particular needs.

A good place to start is to develop your LinkedIn profile.

A professionally written LinkedIn profile can help open doors. It affords you the ability to showcase your profile, interests and expertise.

A majority of recruiters use LinkedIn to research and recruit candidates.

Having a LinkedIn account also allows you to research companies, recruiters and hiring managers. This is something you should do before submitting applications.

You also can reach out to classmates, alumni and like-minded people.