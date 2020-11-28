Ask SCORE: Being proactive is a better business strategy than being reactive

These same events also could affect your supply chain. Even if you do not sustain direct damage, your business can come to a screeching halt if you are unable to receive shipments of necessary goods, parts and equipment. This problem can be mitigated by having relationships with more than just one supplier.

In addition to establishing a cash reserve for unknown contingencies, you should also have in place a bank line of credit. A line of credit should be used only in emergencies and you will not incur interest until you draw upon the line of credit.

Make sure you are adequately insured. In addition to coverage for direct physical loss you should also include business interruption and extra expense insurance.

Business interruption insurance reimburses you for the loss of income you incur while you rebuild. Extra expense insurance covers those expenses you incur to rent temporary space and other expenses that enables you to continue serving your customers until you are able to resume normal operations.

There is an old saying “fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

Cash is king and unless you have adequate insurance and establish a reserve for contingencies, you risk the loss of loyal employees and valued customers.

SCORE has a 12-month cash flow template you can use to set up your budget for the coming year. It can be accessed at https://www.score.org/resource/12-month-cash-flow-statement.