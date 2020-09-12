Ask SCORE: Can you turn around a failing business?

***

Any of the above factors can be resolved with a proactive business plan.

They are all good reasons you should place a discounted value on the business being considered.

If an all-cash sale is requested from the seller, a sum equal to the depreciated value of current inventory, building, furniture, fixtures and equipment might be reasonable.

However, in the case of a failing business, an earn-out method of payment is desirable. In this instance, the buyer agrees to pay a set percentage of income generated, on a monthly or quarterly basis, for a specified time.

Do all due diligence before signing any contract for purchase, and have the terms and conditions reviewed by a qualified accountant and an attorney specializing in the purchase and sale of businesses.