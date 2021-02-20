Ask SCORE: Choosing the right name for your business

QUESTION: I am having some difficulty choosing the right name for my new business. Can you provide some direction, and how I can determine if the name is already in use?

ANSWER: In William Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet,” he asks, “What’s in a name?” His answer, “That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.”

While Shakespeare obviously did not attach much importance to a name, the same cannot be said for your business.

It never ceases to amaze me the name some businesses choose for their company. ABC Services Inc. tells me nothing about the company or what it does. However, ABC Lawn & Garden Services does.

Once you decide on a name, be sure to check with your state registry to determine if the name, or one similar to it, is already in use.

Depending on your plans for the business, you also may want to do a search through the Trademark Electronic Search System from the U.S. Patent & Trademark office. An attorney who understands intellectual property can help you do a proper search.