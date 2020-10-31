Ask SCORE: Dreams of owning a business begin with small, important steps

QUESTION: I am a college graduate who was displaced when the small company I worked for merged with a larger company. I am either over qualified or the available jobs offer a fraction of my former salary. Any suggestions?

ANSWER: If you are one of the thousands of U.S. workers who have been affected by layoffs or downsizing of recent years, this may be a good time to consider starting that small business you have always dreamed about.

The first steps for creating a successful business are planning, research and more planning. Running a business is different from working for one.

Ask yourself, “Can I be my own boss?” Try to objectively assess the pros and cons. Every responsibility — sales, marketing, bookkeeping, taxes, insurance, locating office space, buying paper clips — falls on your shoulders. That’s in addition to actually doing the work itself.

To begin, construct a written business plan. This a living document that enables you to conceptualize your dream, chart your course of action, and set short and intermediate terms goals, all without spending a dime.

SCORE offers an excellent business plan outline that can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/zfzvje8