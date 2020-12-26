Ask SCORE: How should small businesses prepare for 2021?

QUESTION: It’s been difficult year for my small business. What steps should I take now anticipating a recovery from COVID-19?
ANSWER: This past year has dealt a devastating blow to many small businesses. We started the year with accelerating growth forecasts, only to find ourselves in a downward spiral created by a pandemic no one could have anticipated. Looking ahead to the coming year, we are encouraged that effective vaccines have been discovered and that at some point business will return to normal.
The question is what will normal look like and how will you prepare for it? Now is the time to revisit your business plan. Begin by answering these questions:
- Is your product or service still in demand or in decline?: If the latter, you need to reinvent your business model. Talk with your customers. What are their needs, and do you have the ability to accommodate those needs?
- Who are your target customers, and will they be spending more or less? Do you depend on a few large accounts and, if so, do they squeeze your profit margins? Better to have 50 customers who generate $5,000 each than five who generate $50,000.
- Which products or services generate the most profit? Consider creating profit centers for each, tracking income and expenses. Unless one complements the other, focus your marketing efforts on the ones that generate the highest margins.
- Do you have a bank line of credit in place? No matter how well you plan, there will inevitably be circumstances beyond your control that can adversely affect you or your customer.
Now is not the time to cut back on marketing initiatives. More and more people and businesses are gravitating to online shopping. If you do not have an online presence, get one.
Your website and your YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts should be more than informational. Your focus should be how to attract new business with social media.
A good place to take advantage of Google traffic is to register your business at https://www.google.com/intl/en_my/business/. List your company so that you appear on search engine result pages. If you want to appear on page one, consider paying someone to help with optimization. You also can focus on Bing and Yelp listings for free.
If you are on a budget, think about joining a trade organization. This lets you connect with others and work together to develop and do joint marketing.
Finally, don’t hesitate to ask for help. The volunteer counselors at SCORE stand ready to offer advice and guidance. Counseling is confidential and free.
Gray Poehler is a volunteer with the Richmond Chapter of SCORE, Counselors to America’s Small Business. To ask a question or request free and confidential business counseling, go to Richmond.score.org/mentors. Learn more about SCORE’s workshops on the website or by calling (804) 350-3569.