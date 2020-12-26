Ask SCORE: How should small businesses prepare for 2021?

Now is not the time to cut back on marketing initiatives. More and more people and businesses are gravitating to online shopping. If you do not have an online presence, get one.

Your website and your YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram accounts should be more than informational. Your focus should be how to attract new business with social media.

A good place to take advantage of Google traffic is to register your business at https://www.google.com/intl/en_my/business/. List your company so that you appear on search engine result pages. If you want to appear on page one, consider paying someone to help with optimization. You also can focus on Bing and Yelp listings for free.

If you are on a budget, think about joining a trade organization. This lets you connect with others and work together to develop and do joint marketing.

Finally, don’t hesitate to ask for help. The volunteer counselors at SCORE stand ready to offer advice and guidance. Counseling is confidential and free.