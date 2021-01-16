Ask SCORE: How to make the most from video conferencing

QUESTION: There are a number of videoconferencing platforms. Which do you consider the best, and how can I derive the most benefit from the virtual meetings?

ANSWER: The current pandemic has precipitated an increased use of videoconferencing. Employers have found it to be a viable alternative to travel and costly office space. It is reasonable to expect that many will continue to use these platforms after the pandemic has run its course.

As to which video platform is best, it all depends on who is your target audience. Zoom is by far the most widely used for both business and personal meetings.

With the free version, you get up to 40 minutes, including screen sharing and an option to record. The paid version offers unlimited group meetings and can accommodate up to 100 participants. The cost is nominal compared to other platforms.

Microsoft Teams is one that comes to mind for large organizations. It is closely integrated with other apps in the Microsoft suite. With Teams, you can host up to 250 members, with screen sharing and call recording bundled.

Before Zoom and Teams, many people used Skype. It is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android and can accommodate up to 50 participants. Features include both screen and document sharing.