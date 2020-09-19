Ask SCORE: How to minimize attrition of customers in your business

QUESTION: My customer count is down for the year. I have reduced my fees but my retention rate still leaves much to be desired. What am I missing?

ANSWER: There are many reasons for customer attrition.

Price is only one answer. People move or pass away. Businesses are sold and the new owners have their own relationships. Alas, some are lost to competition.

Of all the reasons mentioned above, the only one you have any control over is the loss of customers to competition. If a competitor wants to cut profit margins to the bone, there is little you can do other than match the price.

While price is always going to be a major consideration, service (or the lack of service) is another reason customer’s leave.

Allow me to share a personal experience. I owned an insurance agency with many large commercial clients. At one point, I noticed our annual customer attrition rate was 11%. In effect, I had to make up for this loss each year before we could grow the business.

Our clients had many needs that required almost instant responses, which we did not always meet in a timely fashion. One reason for the delays was a lack of communication between the sales and service personnel.