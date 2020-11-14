Ask SCORE: Mistakes to avoid as a small business owner

QUESTION: Of all the pitfalls in the marketplace, which do you consider the most common and how can I avoid making these mistakes?

ANSWER: As a small-business owner, you can have a solid business plan, a great concept and a good reputation in the community. Yet a single mistake can be all it takes to upset your apple cart.

Consider these common errors that can doom small companies:

Relying too much on one “big” customer: Never, ever have all your eggs in one basket. One customer should never account for more than 10% of your business.

While it is great to have a large, well-known account, these same accounts may expect you to be on call 24/7 and, at the same time, cut your margins to the bone. As in any investment, it is wise to spread your risk.

Losing key employees to competitors: If your shop consists of three “key” people and you lose one to your competition, you have lost one-third of your workforce.

Remember, good people are hard to find. Shower them with praise when warranted. Involve them in decision-making. Be aware of what your competition offers their employees and make sure that compensation is not an issue.