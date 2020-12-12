Ask SCORE: Optimizing a website is both an art and a science

There are many articles on the web that deal with search engine optimization, and the more you understand the process the better chance you have of creating an effective website.

Before you hire an SEO expert, ask other business owners who they trust to manage their websites. Invest in a consultant who genuinely wants to get to know your company and customers.

Regarding the costs involved, you must first develop your website. Hourly rates range from $50 to $150 or you can opt for a flat fee of $1,000 to $5,000 depending on the SEO consultant.

Once the site is up and running, monthly maintenance fees for managing and adding new content can run between $1,000 and $3,000.

As with all things of value you can expect to get what you pay for. Your local SCORE counselor can assist you in choosing a qualified professional.