Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How much emergency savings do you need?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Emergency funds typically fall into one of two broad categories.

One is set up to handle unexpected expenses — say, when your car breaks down or your water heater springs a leak. The other is there to provide income if you lose your job.

You should have both types, but when it comes to keeping a roof over your head, the second is the most important.

Your personal circumstances will dictate how much money you’ll need if you lose your job.

If you’re the sole wage earner, you should have six to 12 months worth of expenses set aside, whereas dual-income households can normally get away with three to six months of emergency reserves, said Jamie Lima, a certified financial planner in San Diego.

However, if one or both members of a dual-income household work in a sector sensitive to changes in the economy, you might need to save more.

For example, if you’re employed in the travel-and-leisure sector, which experiences a lot of ups and downs (lately, mostly downs), you might need to cover more than six to nine months of expenses.

But if you work in an industry that’s less sensitive to economic swings, such as a public sector job, two to four months of expenses might be enough.