Kiplinger's Personal Finance: How to fix a bad retirement plan

If your research reveals only bad options, consider lobbying your employer for better choices. You can find information about how to approach your employer at www.403bwise.org, a nonprofit organization that advocates for teachers.

Finally, if your plan is unsalvageable and your employer unresponsive, you might be able to take advantage of a penalty-free withdrawal to switch to a better plan.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act allows individuals who have been affected by the coronavirus to withdraw up to $100,000 from any retirement plan — including a 403(b) — without paying a 10% early withdrawal penalty. If you repay the money in three years, you won’t have to pay taxes on the withdrawal.

The key here is that you can return the money to any eligible retirement plan — which means instead of putting it back in your 403(b), you could instead invest it in a low-cost IRA.

For this strategy to work, your employer must permit coronavirus withdrawals and you must be eligible to take one.