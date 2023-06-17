Applicants who are denied employment or employees who are disciplined or disgruntled will frequently threaten to sue their prospective employer or employer, contending they have been discriminated against or harassed in some way due to a protected characteristic, including race, gender, national origin, religion, color, disability.

Under federal discrimination laws, applicants and employees can’t just roll into federal court and file a lawsuit. The complainant must first file a Charge of Discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission within 300 days of the last incident of alleged harassment or from the date of the alleged discrimination. In some states, like Georgia, the filing deadline is 180 days.

Applicants or employees for an employer with 15 or more workers can file a Charge of Discrimination within this time period. For alleged age discrimination, the employer must have at least 20 employees. For alleged violations of the Equal Pay Act, employees can either go straight to federal court or first file a Charge of Discrimination with the EEOC.

Upon receiving a Charge of Discrimination, the EEOC will then ask the employer to provide a legitimate, nondiscriminatory reason for the alleged offenses.

There are several considerations when responding. These are my top 10:

1. Don’t do nothing. Some employers just ignore the request for a response altogether, thinking that they’ve done nothing wrong. The employer must respond, and on time.

2. Seek an extension, if necessary. Employers will usually be given 30 days to submit a Statement of Position. Sometimes the employer will need to investigate further, and this might take some time. Employers can upload a request for an extension on the EEOC Respondent Portal and will typically be granted a two-week extension.

3. Consider mediation. In most cases, the EEOC offers the parties the opportunity to mediate. Both parties have to agree to this, and mediation is free to all parties. If the mediation is successful, the employer will not be required to respond to the charge. Even if you think your company has done nothing wrong, consider mediation.

4. Don’t mention “at-will” in your response. Too often employers will attempt to articulate that they don’t need a reason since the employee was probationary or generally “at will.” You need a reason. This is why I tell employers to document performance conversations even in at-will or probationary situations because you might need to provide a reason for your company’s actions.

5. Tell your story. The Statement of Position is your organization’s chance to explain the facts and the events. Don’t be overly emotional. Tell your story in a narrative.

6. Avoid a bunch of legalese. The EEOC investigators know the law and must determine whether the facts show a violation of it. I typically refer to certain legal standards (such as the standard for retaliation, or to the fact that disability is not an excuse for misconduct, or that the company was not on notice of harassment), but I generally rely upon the EEOC’s own guidance. I will occasionally cite case law if it is directly on point or necessary. I have seen many Statements of Positions written by lawyers who are trying to prove how smart they are by using language that is bombastic and not simple to read.

7. Be accurate. Don’t embellish anything or misstate facts. If you are receiving information from a witness, make sure the witness is able to review what was put into the position statement to confirm it’s what the person observed or can testify to. Verify everything that can be verified.

8. No specific format is necessary. There is no form response letter that the EEOC requires. Employers should consider including an opening statement, summary of the situation, explanation of the organization, the organization’s policies against harassment, discrimination or retaliation or its policy on reasonable accommodations or compensation, the facts demonstrating legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons for the organization’s or manager’s actions (including employer policies that may have been violated, such as the Code of Conduct or attendance), and a conclusion statement wrapping up the narrative.

9. Tell your story in documents, if possible. The best Statements of Position include exhibits demonstrating that the organization took progressive discipline or showing that it conducted a thorough investigation and took appropriate action. The Statement of Position is shared with the complainant, but confidential attachments are not.

10. The EEOC is not out to get your organization. Frequently, employers complain that the EEOC is an advocate for the employee. The EEOC investigators are objective. If the EEOC determines there is a violation of law, it might then turn into an advocate for the complainant. Until then, the EEOC serves a great purpose for both parties and can help the employer avoid expensive litigation.

The EEOC will host its annual EXCEL conference in Washington, D.C., beginning July 30. Employers looking to stay abreast of the laws and to learn best practices should consider attending. More information can be found at EEOC.gov/training-institute/excel-conference.

