Employees will frequently characterize their workplace as a “hostile work environment.” Employees who are bullied or harassed might well be in such an environment, but they might not be in a legally actionable one. This is because the cause of action for a hostile work environment requires specific elements.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently reversed a lower court opinion that found an employee had failed to provide sufficient facts to support allegations of a racially hostile work environment. The case will now proceed to a jury.

The employee, Tyrone Rembert, worked for Swagelok Co. in Ohio and contended he suffered harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Rembert, a Black man, worked as a tool crib operator. He alleged that in the nine months he worked for the company, multiple employees subjected him to race-based harassment daily. This included numerous co-workers using a racial slur “routinely” when he was around, as well as his two white supervisors, who allegedly used the slur in comments directed toward him “45 to 50 times, ‘if not more.’”

Among other allegations, Rembert also said that a co-worker once made a noose out of hose pipe, held it up to his face and told him, “This is what we do around here.” Rembert took this as a threat of violence.

A white supervisor allegedly told Rembert, “I see you have your Black face on today.”

On this backdrop, the lower court concluded there were insufficient facts as a matter of law for Rembert to prevail on a hostile work environment claim. The Court of Appeals reversed that opinion.

To prevail on a claim of a hostile work environment for co-worker harassment, the employee must show that:

He belonged to a protected group;

He suffered unwelcome harassment;

The harassment was based on race;

The harassment was “sufficiently severe or pervasive to alter the conditions of employment and create an abusive work environment“; and

The company “knew or should have known” and did nothing.

The court focused on whether the conduct was severe or pervasive, and whether the employer was on notice and failed to act.

In concluding that the employee presented sufficient evidence to move forward with trial on the merits, the court noted that, “Rembert has presented sufficient evidence from which a reasonable jury could conclude that the harassment was severe or pervasive enough that a reasonable person would find the work environment hostile.” The court added, “If a jury were to credit the testimony about the ... (racial slur) alone, it could reasonably conclude that Rembert was subject to severe or pervasive harassment.” Further, the court held that “holding up a noose and telling Rembert ‘This is what we do here’ was a physical threat.’”

The court emphasized the need to review the allegations as a totality-of-the-circumstances analysis and to be “‘mindful of the work environment as a whole.’”

The court also determined that the employee met his initial burden to show that he subjectively regarded the environment as hostile.

As for the question of whether Rembert demonstrated the company had notice of the harassment, Rembert alleged that he reported the harassment to his supervisor 14 to 17 times and that the supervisor failed to act. The supervisor denied that he was made aware of this conduct. On this, the appeals court concluded that a jury could make this determination.

Employers can avoid all of this by having policies that prohibit this type of behavior and communicating them widely and often. That your employee signed the handbook in 2006 isn’t going to cut it. This isn’t a question of compliance, but one of commitment — commitment to a civil and respectful workplace.

At least annually, employees should confirm their understanding of the company’s expectations for complying with policies on anti-harassment and discrimination. And, while you’re at it, add mandates for civility and respect.

In addition to policies, conduct education and training on these expectations at least annually.

Conversations around expectations for civil treatment of one another in the workplace should be commonplace. Even though the message doesn’t change, many of my clients want me to come back year after year to share it:

Don’t discriminate. Don’t harass. Don’t touch. Be civil. Don’t disparage or make off-color remarks about race, gender, national origin, color, religion, age, disability, pregnancy, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information or veteran status, or any protected characteristic.

Train managers that if they become aware of something, they must say something. Managers who have notice of allegations of harassment or discrimination put the company at risk for every act of harassment or discrimination that happens after that notice. It’s not a complaint-based system; it’s one of notice. Managers need to bring issues forward so they can be addressed immediately.

Every employee deserves a civil, respectful and safe work environment. If you are an employer or manager, you have the responsibility to make that happen.

