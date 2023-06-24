This month marks the 60th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act. The law requires that men and women receive equal pay for equal work.

In launching its “#LevelThePlayingField” campaign this summer, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which enforces the law, announced that in the past five years, the agency has recovered $65.9 million for individuals filing Equal Pay Act charges, $163.6 million for individuals filing wage charges under Title VII and $14.2 million through lawsuits, including wage or compensation issues.

We often hear statistics of drastic differences in pay between men and women. According to a Pew Research Center study published earlier this year, in 2023, women earned 82 cents for every dollar earned by men; in 2022, they reportedly earned 80 cents. Although this is an often-touted statistic, it is considered the “uncontrolled pay gap,” which doesn’t take into account pay for equal work.

According to the annual “Gender Pay Gap” report released by PayScale earlier this year, when taking into account the “controlled gender pay gap” (women with the same qualifications as men with the same jobs), the gap is 99 cents for women to every $1 made by men. This still shows a pay disparity, but not as significant as when considering all women working versus all men working overall.

Employers should not burden themselves with statistics like this. Instead, they should focus on what they are doing in their own workplaces to ensure there is equity in pay and that they comply with the law.

Specifically, the Equal Pay Act states, “No employer having employees subject to any provisions of this section shall discriminate … between employees on the basis of sex by paying wages to employees ... at a rate less than the rate at which he pays wages to employees of the opposite sex … for equal work on jobs the performance of which requires equal skill, effort and responsibility, and which are performed under similar working conditions, except where such payment is made pursuant to (i) a seniority system; (ii) a merit system; (iii) a system which measures earnings by quantity or quality of production; or (iv) a differential based on any other factor other than sex.”

There is no legal requirement that employees earn the same, and there are many appropriate and legitimate criteria that could impact a pay differential, including:

seniority/tenure;

education;

work experience;

certifications and licensures;

performance; and

market/geographic location.

In 2019, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reviewed a case of pay equity allegations involving professors, and it determined that the employee could not show that her comparator performed equal work on jobs under similar working conditions. The court cited the legal requirement that the plaintiff prove that the jobs were “equal in the strict sense of involving ‘virtually identical’ work, skill, effort and responsibility, not in the loose sense of having some comparative value.” The court held that the plaintiff could not meet this burden.

Managers and employers should be able to justify the pay of every employee. They should conduct a regular review of compensation and ask for each person, “Why does this person make more or less than that person? What criteria are we using for compensation? Have we fairly and equitably applied those criteria? Are these the right and necessary criteria for this job? What jobs are comparable and why?” Have a compensation policy/philosophy, and then stick to it.

Although the Equal Pay Act applies to gender discrimination, employers also must comply with other federal laws that prohibit employment discrimination generally, including in compensation. They should look holistically at race, age, disability and all other factors to make sure that implicit or actual bias is not impacting pay fairness.

There are also some complicating realities, such as a long-term employee who has reached the maximum of a salary range, or an employee who changed jobs, but the employer wanted to “red circle” the employee and keep her at her current salary even though others in the role are paid less. These variables should be carefully documented.

Under Virginia law, employers cannot prohibit employees from discussing their pay with other colleagues. This encourages pay transparency, which in turn uncovers pay equity violations.

Employers should also avoid relying upon prior salary in the hiring process to determine the salary of a new hire. Some states prohibit employers from even asking about current salary until a conditional job offer is made to avoid the tendency to lowball a candidate who is currently earning under market. An appeals court ruled that it was improper to have inflexible criteria that say employees can only be offered a certain percentage above their current salary.

Employers need to stop looking for a “good deal.” If a candidate provides to the employer a proposed salary and that salary is below market or what the employer is paying, the employer needs to offer the candidate whatever that job is paying consistent with other employees with the same criteria. Always negotiate in good faith.

