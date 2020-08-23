Leading-Edge Law: Embedding social media posts: Get permission or make certain it’s a fair use

Just because you can do it doesn’t mean it’s legal.
Twitter, Instagram and Facebook make it easy to embed social media posts made on their platforms into blogs and news articles.
You’ve seen embedding in online media. That’s where a tweet or Facebook or Instagram post appears in an article or blog post.
This presents a legal question: Does embedding infringe upon the copyright of the owner of the embedded post, such as the photographer or text author?
Lawsuits have occurred. They often are filed by professional photographers who either post their work on social media to market it or who do a photo shoot for someone who then posts the picture on social media. Others then embed these posts in articles and blog posts without permission.
For example, professional photographs of Tom Brady and rapper Cardi B sparked copyright legal fights in a New York federal court.
People used to believe the technology of embedding precluded any copyright infringement concern.
When you embed, you don’t copy the social media post. You implant a code that causes the reader’s browser to display the social media post into the web page being viewed by the reader. For example, if you’re writing a blog post and embed a tweet, the reader’s browser pulls the body of the blog post from the blog server but pulls the tweet from Twitter.
In cases concerning search engines, some courts used to hold that embedding isn’t copyright infringement because there is no copying.
However, recent federal court decisions reject this rationale. They hold copyright law potentially is violated if you display someone’s social media post without permission even if you didn’t copy it.
For a short while, it appeared you could embed with impunity by arguing that the terms of service in Twitter, Instagram and Facebook gave permission to do so. But Facebook and Instagram clarified their online terms to indicate that, while they enable embedding, they aren’t giving you a license to do so. While Twitter hasn’t issued such a clarification, the language of Twitter’s online terms doesn’t give a clear right to embed.
So, if you want to embed, such as in a marketing or news article or blog post, what should you do?
The sure-fire solution is to get permission to embed from the copyright owner. That usually means the photographer who took the image and whoever wrote the text.
Sometimes these rights have been assigned or may be owned by an employer, so be careful to identify the owner. Giving credit to your source does not obviate the need to get permission.
If you can’t or won’t get permission, you must rely on fair use. Whether using someone else’s material without permission is a fair use is sometimes tough to assess, and reasonable minds can disagree on whether it applies. A court looks at the purpose of the use, the nature of what was copied, the amount of the original work copied, and the effect of the copying on the market value of the copied work.
The classic grounds for fair use are news reporting, commentary and education. You may be on solid ground if you embed a post in order to report it as news, to comment on what it says or depicts, or to make a teaching point about what’s in it.
Another thing to watch is publicity rights. People have a right to prevent others from using their name, image or likeness for a commercial purpose without permission. This right is in state law and varies from state to state.
Publicity rights differ from copyrights. For example, a photographer might snap and post a picture of a celebrity. The photographer generally owns the copyright to the picture, but the celebrity owns his or her right of publicity. To use that photo without permission from the photographer and the celebrity, you have to think both about the copyright and the publicity right.
Fair-use principles generally apply to publicity rights just as they do to copyrights. Usually the issue comes down to whether the person is depicted for a news, commentary or educational purpose, as opposed to using someone’s picture as if the person is an unpaid model.
John B. Farmer is a lawyer with Leading-Edge Law Group PLC, which specializes in intellectual property law. He can be reached at www.leadingedgelaw.com.