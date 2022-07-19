Lohmann: At 87, artistic twins paint with a twist of togetherness

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE

The Rose sisters have always been close – they were born 13 minutes apart, Rita arriving first – and best of friends. Seldom a cross word and never an argument.

The twins turned 87 last week.

Since childhood, they have enjoyed art, sometimes following different paths in that pursuit, but in recent years they have turned to painting. Together.

And I mean together, as in, side-by-side, at the same time. They stand above a blank sheet of watercolor paper, brushes in hand, and ruminate about the possibilities, allowing inspiration to wash over them. Then they commence to painting. Together.

“My husband says it’s one brain,” said Rita Rose Apter with a laugh. “That’s not entirely true, but he thinks it is, and I let him think that.”

In a coincidental bit of birthday cheer, dozens of their paintings are on display until the end of the month in the first-floor gallery at Truist Place, 919 E. Main St.

“We’re very honored,” said Rae Rose Cohen.

“It’s very nice,” said Apter. “Very special.”

The sisters live around the corner from each other in a lakefront community west of Fredericksburg.

They greeted me the other day, dressed identically, as you might imagine twins might do.

“We dressed alike for you today,” said Cohen, noting they do that sometimes anyway, even without planning to.

I asked Apter if she always wore eyeglasses or if she put them on for my benefit, so I could tell them apart and write “glasses” next to “Rita” in my notebook.

“No,” she said with a laugh, “for my benefit.”

Apter and her husband, Ron, a retired cardiologist, moved here in 2005; Cohen and her husband, Bernard, arrived the following year. (Bernard Cohen was a longtime member of the Virginia House of Delegates and a civil liberties attorney. In 1967 he argued on behalf of Richard and Mildred Loving in the case Loving v. Virginia before the Supreme Court. The court’s unanimous ruling in favor of the Lovings voided the bans on interracial marriage in Virginia and more than a dozen other states. Cohen died in 2020.)

Not long after Cohen moved into the neighborhood, the sisters decided to do “something that we like to do, just the two us,” recalled Cohen, who made the suggestion: “Let’s try painting together.”

They had enjoyed drawing and painting since they were kids growing up in Falls Church and then Arlington, the only children of Russian immigrants, who arrived when they were still children themselves, having survived the Russian Revolution.

Their father ran a grocery store that he turned into a deli, and the family lived behind the business. They remember their parents working very hard and being forever grateful to be Americans and speaking almost no Russian when their daughters were growing up.

“So we don’t know Russian. We only know a couple of words, and they’re not even naughty words,” Cohen said with a laugh.

Besides drawing and painting, Cohen took a liking to sewing, an interest she came by naturally as one of their grandmothers was a talented and in-demand seamstress and designer in Russia. Later in life, she even designed her own line of active wear and had a couple of fashion shows, but she never wanted it to move beyond fun and become a full-fledged business.

Back in school, Cohen excelled in “home economics,” while Apter did not. She would have much preferred taking “shop” class, which was reserved for boys. In fact, she proudly talks about still having her father’s hammer and other tools that they use when they hang their paintings for exhibitions.

Anyway, when they were in 7th grade, girls had to take a half-year of cooking and a half-year of sewing.

“The cooking part? No problem. The sewing part [was] a big problem for me,” Apter said. “We had to make pajamas with French seams, and I hated it. I told Rae, ‘Rae, if you don’t make these for me, I’m going to fail.’

“And she did! And I passed!”

They lived in different states during the period Apter was in New York for her husband’s medical training, but she returned to Northern Virginia four years later, and they’ve been nearby one another ever since.

They each have two children, and Cohen has three grandchildren and Apter five grandchildren (including a set of twins).

In their painting, the sisters like variety, as is evident in their exhibition at Truist Place.

They paint a variety of styles – flowers, landscapes, abstracts – with many different materials. Watercolors figure prominently in their work, but they enjoy utilizing anything at their disposal: acrylics and pastels, rice paper and aluminum foil, even laundry lint.

“We like to be creative and experiment,” Cohen said.

They don’t have an official studio, but instead have converted a spare bedroom into their workspace.

They work very quickly, but never hastily. They like to work on two or three pieces at a time, stepping away from each for a while so they can see it in a new light when they return to it. While each comes up with new ideas for pieces while they’re apart, they never make revisions without the other. They’re a team, after all.

It’s been a kick, they said, to display their work in a number of shows over the years and to have won some awards They’re grateful to be neighbors and to share such an enjoyable hobby at this stage of their lives, particularly in the period since Cohen lost her husband.

“We’re very lucky,” Cohen said.