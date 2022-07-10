Lohmann: Brunswick supervisor, farmer, community volunteer likes 'to watch things grow'

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ALBERTA

“You like squash?”

Barely out of my car, I had hardly said hello before Bernard L. Jones Sr. started quizzing me about my tastes in vegetables. He was standing at the open bed of his pickup truck, in the driveway of his home between Alberta and Blackstone, bagging some of the morning harvest from what he called his “garden.” I use quotation marks because his “garden” is typically 25 or 30 acres. In my book, he’s a farmer.

“You like peppers? What kind?”

Jones, 73, is technically retired from a career with phone companies, but he’s hardly taking it easy, which tracks since he usually farmed while he was working full time and also built occasional houses on the side.

He gets by on about three hours of sleep a night, he said, and many of his waking hours are spent working on behalf of the community, starting with having served on the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors for the past two decades. He’s also involved in any number of activities as a volunteer. More about that later. His mission is to “make improvements for Brunswick County residents” and to attract industry and jobs so “many people won’t have to leave the county when they graduate.”

“A really good guy” is how Welton Tyler, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, describes his longtime colleague and friend.

“He’s a real smart man, nice person, cares about his community,” Tyler said of Jones. “He doesn’t like to talk about himself too much. He just likes to do what he can do and get it done.”

And farming is something he can do.

“That’s my little haven when I’m not doing meetings and stuff,” he said.

He loves that people refer to him as the “Sweet Potato Man” and that motorists make U-turns when they see him headed for the county seat of Lawrenceville in his pickup truck laden with bags of sweet potatoes. He sells some, he gives away a lot — as with his other vegetables — and he makes a point of making sure people visiting the county on official business leave with some of his crop.

“Evangelines,” he said, handing me one of his favorite kinds of sweet potatoes for inspection. The potatoes have a deep orange flesh and a flavor like no other, he said. “The sweetest potato ever been produced.”

But he doesn’t just raise sweet potatoes. He ticked off a partial list of what he usually plants: broccoli, cabbage, corn, eggplants, tomatoes and kale, as well as string beans, butter beans and black-eyed peas, plus the aforementioned squash — yellow and zucchini. In years past, he raised tobacco.

One of 12 children of sharecroppers, Jones grew up farming, just across the creek from the 100 acres he now owns. When he was about 10, he found he was just the right size for riding a horse- or mule-drawn cultivator and helping his father with his tobacco crop. He apparently was pretty good at it, so other farmers hired him to do their fields, too.

“I worked five-and-a-half days every week; only reason I didn’t work seven is became my father made us go to church on Sundays,” he said with a laugh.

As he showed me around his row crops, he talked about the sorts of things that bedevil farmers everywhere: a recent storm that doused a farm down the road but barely sprinkled his, deer that have made a buffet out of his early tomatoes and beans. When you’re trying to grow something in the dirt, there’s always something.

But he sticks with it.

He enjoys the harvest, for one thing. Jones recalled he and his sisters picking and canning hundreds of pounds of string beans in 2012 — and eating the last of them just two years ago.

The challenges are just that: challenges. When he encounters them, he wonders: “What did I do wrong? How could I have made it better? Just try to think of different ways where I try to make it better.”

Essentially, his passion for farming, despite whatever difficulties he faces, comes down to this:

“I like to see things grow.”

***

Jones was a member of the Brunswick Health Ambassadors, a group of volunteers promoting a healthier lifestyle for county residents, when he helped launch an off-shoot called Brunswick Farms to Families, a program created to address the lack of accessibility to fresh food in the county of 16,000.

As a rural county, Brunswick relies on agriculture: It ranks third in Virginia for tobacco sales and eighth in the state for hog and pig sales and has 96 family farms that produce grains, tobacco, cotton, vegetables, fruit, milk and more, and is at the top for sweet potatoes. It also has had an annual timber harvest valued at more than $17.1 million over the past 10 years, ranking it first in the state.

But accessibility to fresh food is a problem for too many residents, say organizers of Farms to Families.

“We got to talking about how what you eat affects your health, so Farms to Families was trying to attack from that standpoint,” Jones said.

In the years since it was formed, Farms to Families, of which Jones is now chairman, has evolved into a far-reaching initiative with numerous approaches to achieve its goal of improving accessibility to fresh foods and increasing awareness about the importance of healthy eating.

The program has encouraged local farmers to plant fruits and vegetables instead of tobacco and timber to develop local sources for healthy food. It has facilitated donations of fresh food to community food pantries. It has established demonstration gardens to educate residents and has raised gardens for newcomers to the world of raising food to develop their green thumbs under the tutelage of experienced volunteers like Jones. Other volunteers in Farm to Families donated land for the gardens and equipment to clear the space.

Along the way, the program has partnered with community organizations, the Brunswick County Extension Office, the USDA Farm Service Agency and Virginia State University’s Small Farms Outreach Program, which provides education services to small farmers and the county’s youth.

Another partner has been Brunswick County Public Schools, as a way to introduce students to the field of agriculture. Jones helped make repairs to the greenhouse at Brunswick High, which has been without an agriculture teacher for more than 20 years, and then met with students before school to teach them about plants and possible careers in agribusiness.

They grew plants to be replanted later in a community garden, the harvest eventually going to a food giveaway at a church food pantry.

At one point, Farms to Families loaded a school bus and took students on a tour of Brunswick farms to show them how technology informs modern farming — and that they could be involved in agriculture without actually digging in the dirt, unless they wanted to.

“Opened up their eyes to a lot of what agriculture could be,” said Polly Cole, now retired from VCU Massey Cancer Center as a community health educator, who helped facilitate county citizens to organize the Brunswick Health Ambassadors with funding from the Virginia Tobacco Commission. She also had a hand in starting Brunswick Farms to Families. “These were country kids who’d never been to the country.”

Working with students is not foreign to Jones, who has coached youth football and baseball for years.

“Mr. Jones loves kids,” Cole said.

Four students, in particular, have benefited from their connection to farming through Jones, though not through Farms to Families. Jones said he increasingly has had difficulty finding help at his farm, and he reached out to one of his former football players, Duane “DJ” Taylor, to ask if he’d like to work on his farm one summer. A couple of summers later, Taylor brought three friends with him.

Jones paid them, fed them, kept them hydrated on hot summer days and, in return, the students proved their willingness to work hard. Jones taught them about the economics of farming, as well as the dig-in-the-dirt aspects, planting thousands of sweet potato slips, setting up irrigation from the farm’s pond, weeding (“Some of the weeds were bigger than me!” recalled Maximillian Bruce) — and harvesting the potatoes as they came in.

Their worlds widened, the students developed an interest in agriculture as a field of study. With Jones’ encouragement and contacts and after he accompanied them on a field trip to Virginia State, they applied for and received full scholarships at VSU, where they are now enrolled.

Jones said the young men have become like sons to him.

Said Cole, “He’s trying to give these kids what he didn’t get.”

Jones acknowledges he sees some of himself in the four — Joshua McIntosh and Norea Willard, as well as Taylor and Bruce — and wanted to make sure they had opportunities that were not available to him, though their circumstances are quite different.

***

Jones attended segregated schools in Brunswick and, after graduating from James Solomon Russell High, he was not able to attend college, in part because he had to pay medical bills after an illness. He went into the workforce, first moving to New Jersey, where he hired on with a phone company as an installer, and then back to Brunswick.

He later earned an associate’s degree from nearby Southside Community College — he had a hand in building the main campus in Alberta when he was working in construction in the late 1960s and early 1970s — and a bachelor’s from Saint Paul’s College in organizational management. He also did graduate work at Virginia State.

One of the customers he met while installing phones became his wife. He and Gloria, an elementary school teacher, married in 1976. Their children have been exceptionally successful: daughter Tamecia, who earned her undergraduate degree in biochemical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, master’s degrees from Stanford and Boston University and a doctorate at Purdue, teaches at North Carolina State; son Bernard Jr. owns degrees from Virginia State and Georgetown and works in financial services.

Jones Sr. has been a widower since Gloria’s death in 2001.

The four young men now at VSU said they wouldn’t have chosen to study agriculture — and maybe wouldn’t even have attended college — had it not been for Jones.

“My grandpa used to farm, and I used to work with him ... but I didn’t have any idea agriculture was this complex,” McIntosh said.

In a group interview via Zoom, the four talked about possible careers on the business side of agriculture and working on such issues as increasing crop production to feed the hungry around the world.

The four developed camaraderie during their long days in the fields with Jones, trading jokes and barbs as they toiled in the hot sun, making hard work a good time. During the school year, the four live at VSU, where they are roommates and classmates, which serves to help them “push each other and guide each other in the right direction,” Bruce said.

“We’ve seen each other grow up into young adults,” he said. “We’re like brothers.”

Jones said he gets “emotional” listening to them talk about their experiences and seeing how they’re succeeding.

“They were willing to come out here in all kinds of weather,” he said. “Those four were a perfect match for me.”

Now that they’ve moved on and their lives have gotten busier, Jones is in need of more help with his “garden.”

“It’s going to be hard to find four like them,” he said. “I would love to get some other children started at an early age so I can help them grow in the agriculture field if they choose to.”