Lohmann: For Steward science teacher, an Einstein moment

When she first considered applying for the national Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow program, Laura Akesson, a science teacher at The Steward School, thought it was “a complete moonshot.”

“But totally interesting,” she said, “and I wasn’t going to get it if I didn’t apply.”

So, she applied.

And she got it.

“I’m still kind of in the shock period,” said Atkesson.

Akesson, 43, was among 15 teachers from K-12 schools chosen from across the country with expertise in science, engineering, computer science and mathematics. She is the only teacher from Virginia. Steward is an independent school in western Henrico.

The AEF program, now in its 32nd year, is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science’s Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists in collaboration with sponsoring agencies, including the departments of Energy, Defense and Homeland Security, NASA, the National Science Foundation and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Library of Congress.

Each of the teachers are chosen by a participating federal agency or congressional office so they can use their classroom knowledge and experiences to inform federal science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education policy and programs. Akesson will be working at the Department of Energy.

Akesson will take a one-year leave-of-absence from Steward to participate in the program that begins in August. Her selection didn’t surprise Adam Seltis, director of Steward’s Upper School, who describes Akesson as “ideally suited” for the AEF program and “exactly what they are looking for.”

“First and foremost, she is an exceptional teacher,” said Seldis. “She’s able to bring a level of not only skill but innovation and creativity to her own classes.

“She’s a big loss for a year, but I’m excited about all that she’s going to acquire and be able to bring back in a year’s time and really help us move on to the next level as well.”

At Steward, Akesson is an Upper School teacher and liaison for Steward’s Bryan Innovation Lab, which the school describes as a hands-on, real-world, problem-solving environment that Akesson describes as "a place to learn about ourselves, our community, our society, and tools and methods with which to design, create and imagine our present and future."

She arrived at Steward a decade, ago with considerable teaching experience.

Akesson graduated in 2000 from the University of Richmond in with degrees in mathematics and physics. She taught at Freeman High for four years, then earned a master’s in applied physics at Virginia Commonwealth University and taught a year at Godwin High before spending two years in Zurich, Switzerland, where her husband, Magnus, had been transferred by his company.

She wound up teaching two years at Zurich International School.

“I literally Google ‘teaching physics in Zurich,’ and that’s how I found my job,” she said with a laugh.

She arrived in Switzerland knowing nothing about the world of “international” schools – her students were from all around the world, the children of business people whose work had brought them to Zurich. She also coached at the school, which enabled her to travel with her teams around Europe.

“It was an experience-and-a-half,” she said. “I loved it.”

In fact, she is grateful for the various teaching experiences, which included a second stint at Godwin before moving to Steward and have brought her to this point in her career.

Along the way, she also founded Science Overdrive, which she jokingly describes as “probably the smallest nonprofit on the planet,” but which probably also has had an outsized impact on the teacher – and by extension their students -- it has helped.

The science education nonprofit aims to instill a passion for science through active collaboration between secondary science teachers and K-8 science teachers. Science Overdrive holds free workshops for teachers, sharing skills and ideas, and providing easily replicated materials the teachers can take back to their classrooms for active and engaging lessons with their students.

“The hands-on part of science, I think, is one of the best ways to get kids hooked into the excitement of it,” Akesson said. “To show teachers how to do that, cheaply and effectively, is the overall goal of the organization.”

Akesson and some friends who taught physics founded Science Overdrive in 2009 to fill the void when funding ended for Physics Is Elementary, a program that she was a part of and had a similar mission. She and her friends financed the workshops, wrote grants.

“It seems very simple,” she said of the mission of what PIE did and what Science Overdrive does, “but yet nothing like this exists anywhere.

“And it’s fun. We have lots of fun,” she added with a laugh. “That was important to me, too, because if you’re not having fun learning, the kids are not going to have fun learning. Showing them the joy of science-learning is something I strive to do with my students every day.”

Akesson is very excited about her work in Washington – and at least a little nervous. The prospect of helping to shape education policy on the federal level is heady stuff, but the work also will take her into the unknown.

She laughed and said it might be a good teaching moment for her 10-year-old son, Thor, to see his mom take on something that is a little out of her comfort zone. Same for her students.

Seldis said Akesson is too modest to say she will do great, but he knows she will.

“She’s an extraordinary person and educator, and is always looking out of the box and is always looking to bring in new ideas,” he said. “She’ll do wonders up there, and then will come back here and do wonders back here, as well.”