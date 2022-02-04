Lohmann: Former Hanover resident spent 6 weeks rowing a boat across the Atlantic Ocean; back in Richmond, he's added the experience to his resumé

The last and only other time I had spoken to Isaac Mackey, he was on the other end of a call, talking into his satellite phone, sitting in a rowboat (albeit a very well-equipped one) in middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
So, it was good to see him the other afternoon on dry land, outside his parent’s home in the Fan, looking none the worse for wear for having rowed 40 days (and nights) across the ocean as part of a three-man team competing in a 3,100-mile trans-Atlantic rowing competition that reached the finish line in Antigua less than two weeks earlier.
He mentioned he had just gotten back from a workout at the gym. I jokingly asked if he’d spent time on the rowing machine.
As a matter of fact, yes, he said. Swimming, too.
Not altogether expected, but then what would you expect from someone who just spent almost six weeks living, eating and (barely) sleeping on a 28-foot boat, in dangerous ocean swells he described as “claustrophobic”? It is, as he acknowledged, something of a “crazy sport,” but then Mackey, 27, also once rode a bicycle from Texas to Alaska with a friend, so he tends toward the unexpected.
And the challenging.
As in, he challenged himself not to come back physically burned out and broken by the experience. An expectation is rowers, as fit as they are to start, will come home “ravaged and weak,” but he hated that assumption and set out to make sure it didn’t happen to him. He ate as much as he possibly could on the trip in order to maintain his weight and keep up his strength. He lost eight pounds, but that amount is maybe half what even smaller rowers will lose in the course of such a long-distance row.
He even exercised along the way, in addition to many hours of rowing each day. He did pushups on board --not an easy feat with waves slapping against the boat – with plans to do one pushup for every day they were at sea when they arrived on the dock in Antigua, just to prove he hadn’t been beaten down by the trip. When they arrived, he did seven pushups on the dock, but thought better of the full 40.
“I kind of realized that might be a little bit too much,” he said, during our interview on the back porch. “It’s not very modest, not very humble … [and] that moment shouldn’t just be about me. It should be about my team.”
Mackey and his teammates, Jonathan Harrison and Kramer Lewis, called themselves the Pacific Boys. Harrison and Kramer live in Seattle and work for Amazon. Mackey, a 2012 graduate of Atlee and a 2016 graduate of the University of Virginia, where he was a member of the rowing team, is a graduate student at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is working on a doctorate in computer science.
They spent years planning and training for the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge after becoming connected by their mutual love of rowing and adventure. They departed the Canary Islands with the rest of the 35 boats on Dec. 12 and arrived in Antigua on Jan. 21 (finishing 12th among all boats). They remain friends, Mackey said, even after six weeks in extremely close quarters.
The “social contract” among the three of them was a great motivating force, Mackey said. They stuck to a strict, rotating rowing schedule, pushed themselves to match the efforts of their teammates and held daily meetings to prevent any lingering resentments. Each knew the other two were counting on them.
“It’s way more powerful than you think,” Mackey said, “and that allowed us to sustain days and weeks of physical activity.”
They took their mission so seriously they would officially ask for permission for something as seemingly innocuous as an extra 15 minutes of sleep, which was at a premium for the entire trip. They caught naps during hour-long breaks during the day, and each had a four-hour block of time set aside for sleep overnight, though with all they had to do they rarely even slept as much as 3 ½ hours at time when they crawled into the tiny cabins at either end of the boat.
As they rowed, they would talk about the concept of sleeping for eight hours at a time – and they would laugh. At that point, such a long stretch of sleep was too absurd to even consider.
Almost like rowing across the Atlantic Ocean seems to most of us.
I asked if it’s sunk in what he and his teammates accomplished, and he said it hasn’t.
But he has updated his resumé.
He figures having rowed across the ocean might get the attention of a potential employer and could help at least get an interview or three. He’s planning to finish his doctorate this year and hopes to find a job in industry writing or evaluating software.
“I hope it pays off for a while in that people say, ‘Oh, look at this!’” he said.
Beyond that, as he thinks back to the days of 14 hours of rowing and pods of dolphins and whales swimming alongside, it all seems “just too strange and fantastical.” I asked if the accomplishment has sunk in yet, and he said he’s thought for so many years about doing it that he only now is reaching the point of thinking about what it means to have done it.
He wonders, “What did I even do? You know, that was kind of weird. It’s not within the realm of normal things that people do. I don’t think it’s a net positive or negative, it’s just this kind of strange thing that happened to you and you can’t really process it.”
In recent days, he’s been talking about the trip with family and friends, of course – and he hopes to speak to his old wrestling team at Atlee High before he heads back to the West Coast -- but what he would really like to do is swap stories with other adventurers who have completed parallel feats of endurance and try to understand how his experience relates to theirs. He doesn’t believe he wants to undertake another expedition anytime soon, but, down the road, who knows?
He certainly has a better understanding of preparation, logistics and making decisions based on safety considerations, he said, so if someone invites him to join some other adventure he said he might be in a position to say, “Oh, cool. You know, I think I know what it takes.”
