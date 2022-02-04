Lohmann: Former Hanover resident spent 6 weeks rowing a boat across the Atlantic Ocean; back in Richmond, he's added the experience to his resumé

“I hope it pays off for a while in that people say, ‘Oh, look at this!’” he said.

Beyond that, as he thinks back to the days of 14 hours of rowing and pods of dolphins and whales swimming alongside, it all seems “just too strange and fantastical.” I asked if the accomplishment has sunk in yet, and he said he’s thought for so many years about doing it that he only now is reaching the point of thinking about what it means to have done it.

He wonders, “What did I even do? You know, that was kind of weird. It’s not within the realm of normal things that people do. I don’t think it’s a net positive or negative, it’s just this kind of strange thing that happened to you and you can’t really process it.”

In recent days, he’s been talking about the trip with family and friends, of course – and he hopes to speak to his old wrestling team at Atlee High before he heads back to the West Coast -- but what he would really like to do is swap stories with other adventurers who have completed parallel feats of endurance and try to understand how his experience relates to theirs. He doesn’t believe he wants to undertake another expedition anytime soon, but, down the road, who knows?

He certainly has a better understanding of preparation, logistics and making decisions based on safety considerations, he said, so if someone invites him to join some other adventure he said he might be in a position to say, “Oh, cool. You know, I think I know what it takes.”