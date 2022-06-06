Lohmann: From humble beginnings in Richmond to a stellar career — and a university building named in his honor

The grand, four-story hub of student activity at the University of Mary Washington has a new name: the Cedric Rucker University Center.

Which is simply amazing to ... Cedric Rucker, who spent part of his childhood in Richmond’s Creighton Court and cried on his first night on the campus of what was then Mary Washington College after seeing no one who looked like him all day, which is not surprising since in 1977 he was the college’s first Black residential male.

“It’s humbling, it truly is,” Rucker said of the name change that was made official in a ceremony on Sunday.

The building that bears Rucker’s name is on Ball Circle, “the focal point of community life,” where incoming students gather in a special program when they first arrive and then again for commencement when they graduate.

“It’s not just my name,” Rucker went on, “it’s my family’s name. My family from Richmond, Virginia — inner-city, Creighton Court, John Marshall High School — will be forever tied to this community.

“That’s unbelievable.”

Rucker, 62, is retiring later this month as the university’s associate vice president for student affairs and dean of student life. Counting his four years as a student, Rucker has spent almost 40 years at the university, and as President Troy D. Paino put it, “No one person has had more impact on the Mary Washington community over the last four decades than Dean Rucker. It is hard to imagine Mary Washington without his booming laugh, extensive knowledge, and deep empathy for the student experience.”

While Rucker is leaving Fredericksburg, he’s not leaving education, as his next step is joining the Peace Corps. Yes, that’s correct: the Peace Corps. He will be assigned later this year to a country in the Asian region, though details are still being worked out, he said.

“I’ve had the desire to do the Peace Corps for a very, very long time,” said Rucker, noting his inspiration was a faculty member he knew as a student who went into the Peace Corps in retirement. “My life is pretty settled, I don’t have demands pulling me back home and, with the ability to serve, I want to serve.”

A stellar academic career, a building named in his honor, an upcoming 2 ½-year stint in the Peace Corps in his 60s.

This is all well and good, but how did Rucker even get to this point?

***

Rucker grew up long after the groundbreaking Brown v. Board of Education decision, but in a place that was slow to comply. His first taste of integrated education did not arrive until he was bused from where he lived in the East End to predominantly white Westover Hills Middle School. (He recalled the time he missed the bus going home and had to walk; the only way he knew was the not-so-direct route the bus took, through neighborhoods he did not know. It was a long walk. “It took a while,” he said with a laugh.)

Rucker said his mother worked hard to give her children an opportunity to succeed, and instilled in them the importance of education. He remembered her buying the World Book Encyclopedia, one volume at a time. Rucker said he would sit at the kitchen table reading, dreaming of visiting the far-away places in the pages of the encyclopedia. He’s certain that was the inspiration for his love of travel; he’s visited 115 countries and counting.

His mother also moved her family out of public housing into a home on North Side, which is how he wound up attending John Marshall, where he met many like-minded students with high aspirations.

Also resonating through his life have been the sage words of his grandmother.

“She used to say to me, ‘You have to be ready for doors to open,’” he said.

***

He walked through one of those open doors at Mary Washington in 1977, and then very nearly closed it on himself.

He and his family arrived early on the day freshmen were supposed to show up. He remembers being led to his room in Madison Hall and noting that as he watched the other freshmen arrive, “no one who looked like me moved into the building.

“It really hit me,” he said. “That night, I cried.”

He had come from an educational environment — John Marshall — that was predominantly Black to one where “the difference was so striking,” he said.

“Oh my goodness,” he thought, “what have I gotten myself into?”

In those first weeks, he thought about transferring, but a conversation with his mother changed everything.

“She said, ‘What did you do at John Marshall that made you successful?’” he recalled. “I said that I was active, I was involved. She said, ‘Do the same thing!’”

Rucker gave it a try, most notably running for office for a position on the class council. He lost the election, but said it was “one of the best things” he ever did because as part of the campaign, he had to knock on the doors of classmates to introduce himself. He met everybody, he said, and came away with the feeling “this was my university, too” and he fell in love with the place.

He joined student government, became a disc jockey at the campus radio station, and created something called “Rucker’s Truckers,” a group that dressed in pajamas and fuzzy slippers and read bedtime stories to other students.

One thing he did not do was pursue his anticipated field of study: the law.

“I had grown up with ‘Perry Mason,’” he said with a laugh of the 1950s and ‘60s TV courtroom drama. “Perry Mason solved cases in 45 minutes. You remember those episodes?”

I do.

“The reality is after doing a couple of externships, the law is not like that,” Rucker said with a laugh, noting a number of legal elements that Perry Mason hadn’t mentioned. “I had no interest in doing those things, so I had to find my academic passion.”

He found it in sociology, which helped him understand race, class and gender and, maybe more significantly, the world that he was a part of.

“I’m a child of segregation,” he said. “I’m a kid who lived in the projects ... and I’m not throwing stones at that experience. That experience was foundational.”

He graduated in 1981, the first Black male student to graduate after living all four years on campus. (Another Black male student had graduated after transferring from another school.)

Mentors at UMW and later at the University of Virginia, where he attended graduate school, shepherded him along the way. In Charlottesville, he became deeply involved in student affairs, and came to have a better understanding of how universities work and how student success can be sustained beyond the classroom. He worked in the admissions department at UVA before Mary Washington came calling, asking if he might want to return to Fredericksburg.

He did, going back in 1989 to take a job as associate dean of student activities, a position he held for nearly a decade before moving into the role of associate vice president and dean of student life.

***

Along the way, he determined that “being a support to students [was] critical to my being,” as he became a larger-than-life figure on campus with his bow ties and over-the-shoulder sweaters, and his relentless efforts to improve students’ lives. He taught sociology to hundreds of undergraduates over the years and was, in general, a constant presence, even making sure their graduation attire was just so at commencement exercises.

One of Rucker’s colleagues was Anna Billingsley, who for years was a favorite colleague of mine at The News Leader and The Times-Dispatch. She’s known Rucker since she went to work at UMW in 2004, so I asked her to tell me about him.

“I wouldn’t even know where to begin describing Cedric, and the void he will leave at his alma mater,” Billingsley said. “He has been a caring, concerned, diplomatic, wise, collegial, funny, committed and a conscientious confidante. We both have been on call 24/7 and on zillions of committees together.”

Billingsley said she always told Rucker she wouldn’t be able to work at UMW without him, and she won’t have to; she recently retired as associate vice president for university relations.

She added, “The board of visitors couldn’t have made a better decision than to name the University Center after him — it is at the heart of campus, and Cedric has been the heart of UMW.”

In 2016, Rucker was honored as a “Living Legacy” by Richmond Public Schools. Three years later, Gov. Ralph Northam appointed him to the Commonwealth Transportation Board. He earlier served on the state Board of Medicine. There have been other honors.

There also have been shattering moments, such as the murder of a close friend in the 1990s that resulted in a personal reassessment of his approach to life and to work. Instead of, “What is the next goal?” he began to think in terms of “What is most important?”

He explained: “How are you helping others? How are you making a difference not just in your personal life but in the lives of other people? Not delaying those things that you have thoughts or dreams about.”

He is grateful for those who have helped him along the way, not only for what they did for him but for showing him the importance of serving others. It all fits together with his grandmother’s advice about doors.

“Not just to be ready for doors to open,” he said, “but to be there to open the doors for others.”