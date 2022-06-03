Lohmann: Her mom is safely out of Ukraine, but home is where her heart is

This is the main thing: Olga Perfilieva’s mother is safe with her here in the United States, having managed to escape from Ukraine, and Perfilieva is grateful for that.

The rest of the story, though, is a little more complicated, and there is some distance to go before they reach happily-ever-after status.

In early March, I wrote about Perfilieva, who was spending sleepless nights keeping up with the news from her homeland and worrying about her mother, Maria, 81, who lived alone in Kyiv. A few days after the Russian invasion, relatives ferried her to the relative safety of western Ukraine, which is where she was when the first story was published.

In the weeks following publication of that piece, other relatives arranged to bring Maria Perfilieva to Hungary, where she eventually flew from Budapest to Amsterdam and then to the United States. She already had a U.S. visa, having visited her daughter as recently as last fall, which made the process far easier than for other Ukrainians, who have been scrambling to obtain visas.

I came to meet Olga Perfilieva in 2015, when she lived in Richmond. Her parents came for a visit, and she introduced me to her father, Vyacheslav, who once was head of the department of passenger transportation in Ukraine’s ministry of public transportation. We primarily talked about his role 29 years earlier in coordinating the evacuation of villages close to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of a catastrophic accident that resulted in the release of massive amounts of radioactive material.

Perfilieva, who moved to the United States in the 1990s, now lives in Cambridge, Mass., where she is a product design manager for a software company, but we’ve remained Facebook friends, so I have followed along as she grieved over her father’s death in the spring of 2021 from complications of COVID-19, and then fretted over her mother’s situation when the Russians attacked in February.

I was particularly struck by the fact that Perfilieva’s mother, as a child of World War II, had seen this movie before: she carries a childhood memory of lying in a Ukrainian wheat field with HER mother, hiding from German Nazis.

So, Maria Perfilieva is now living with her daughter in Cambridge – via a stop in Richmond, home of a cousin who helped her navigate the trip to the United States. She is adjusting to her new station in life, but it is not easy, and she wonders if she should have stayed in Kyiv. Her apartment building is still standing, and she speaks with neighbors, who remained. She misses her home and everything that goes with it.

The visa allowed her into the United States, but nothing more. She is not eligible for medical insurance or any discounts on prescription medicine; when she hastily fled Kyiv, she wore a winter coat and boots, and brought a backpack containing her passport, her medications for a few weeks and little else. As her medications run out, Olga replaces them by paying full price, out-of-pocket, for them, as she does for her mother’s visits to doctors.

It is unfortunate, but it’s the way it is.

“She’s feeling really uncomfortable that she’s spending my money, but I keep trying to reassure her that it’s OK, we’ll take care of everything, we’ll figure it out,” Olga said in a phone interview this week. “She’s worried about me here, and she’s worried about everything she has there [in Ukraine]. She’s pretty depressed.”

They are further despondent over the news from Ukraine both in a general sense and in a very personal way; they learned a relative was killed by Russian shelling in his backyard in eastern Ukraine, in front of his children. Other relatives remain in Ukraine, unable to leave, as the Russian continue to attack.

“The future is pretty gloomy,” Olga said.

And yet, amid the worst of what humans can do to one another in Ukraine, there have been sweet moments of grace here, acts of kindness that have buoyed the mother and daughter’s spirits.

Friends have invited them to meals, making Maria Perfilieva feel welcome. But it’s difficult for an 81-year-old Ukrainian woman to fully connect in a place far from her home and her neighbors where she does not speak the language.

But there have been moments when she felt right at home.

At a medical office where Olga had taken her mother for an appointment, a person at the reception desk overheard her story and was waiting for her after the appointment with a dozen roses he had rushed out to buy for her. “May you find some rest and peace from your hardship,” he wrote on a card he handed her.

“My mom started crying, and he started crying and I started crying,” Olga recalled with a laugh. “It was so special.”

There was the time Maria Perfilieva was out for a walk near the Charles River, when she stopped on a bridge to watch the ducks. A group of young people perhaps students from one of the local colleges, walked past her and said something, pointing to direct her attention to something or other.

She let them know she didn’t speak English, that she is Ukrainian. The whole group stopped and began shouting “Slava Ukraini!” -- “Glory to Ukraine!”

“My mom started crying, and they were all tearing up, too,” Olga said of her mother hearing the Ukrainian national salute, a symbol of resistance that has become known worldwide in recent months. “To my mom, it means so much. Even walking in the neighborhood and finding all these Ukrainian flags and signs of support for Ukraine, it just means so much to us.”

Her mother likes to go out for walks by herself – Olga holds her breath and gives her a note to take with her, “In case of emergency,” with Olga’s phone number – and one of those walks she came upon a Polish woman working in a community garden. They struck up a conversation – in the way a conversation is struck up between two people without a common language. Maria returned home with radishes and beet greens.

“Where did you get these?” Olga asked her mom.

Her reply: “I met this Polish woman, I told her I was from Ukraine and she hugged me!”

Olga said her mother desperately wants to be useful, so she busies herself on the grounds of their community where they live, doing a little gardening.

“She just wants to help and contribute and make things better,” Olga said.

She also assigns herself tasks, like running errands to the grocery store. On the afternoon Olga and I spoke, her mother was out on a mission to a store to pick up a favorite item that Olga used to send her from America: peanut butter.

A taste of home.

“She’s a pretty tough lady,” Olga said.