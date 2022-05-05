Lohmann: In retirement, 80-year-old emergency physician heads out on international mission

After a career as a pioneer in emergency medicine – the last two on the front lines of a pandemic – Dr. Frank Ramsey retired in April. However, at age 80, he is embarking not on a restful retirement but an 18-month-long medical mission in Portugal.

He and his wife, Darlene, who leave in June, are answering a calling to serve a mission as a couple for their church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Ramsey’s role will be as a medical advisor to other church missionaries in Portugal. They will be paying their own expenses.

“My wife’s been with me for 55 years and nine kids,” Ramsey said; the Chesterfield couple also has 24 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. “I decided it’s time to spend some real focused time with her. We’re excited. She speaks German and French and is working on her Portuguese.”

And Ramsey himself retains some of the Portuguese he learned when he served a church mission in Brazil as a young man.

“It’s amazing how much is still there,” he said.

The Ramseys have been in the Richmond area since 1984, when Frank took a job at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals. He believes he was the first residency-trained, board-certified emergency physician in the state. He’s worked here ever since, savoring the lives saved and agonizing over the ones lost, weathering the pressures of the job and embracing the astonishing technological tools – CAT scans, MRIs, ultrasound, angioplasty, scores of new medications and on and on -- that have been developed during his career.

“Frank is just The Doc," said Dr. Mike Boyle, medical director in the emergency department at HCA Virginia’s Chippenham Hospital who was hired by Ramsey about 30 years ago and returned to Richmond in 2020 to become Ramsey’s boss. “The guy’s career is incredible.”

***

Ramsey came along at a time when emergency medicine as a specialty was in its infancy.

While providing emergency care goes back literally forever, the history of emergency medicine as a specialty dates back only to the 1960s, according to a 2012 article in the World Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Before that evolution, hospital emergency rooms were generally staffed by a rotating cast of other staff physicians from other specialties, as well as residents and interns.

“There was neither coordination of hospital care nor organized pre-hospital care,” according to the article by Dr. Robert E. Suter, a professor of emergency medicine at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He noted a majority of all ambulance services were run by morticians or funeral directors “because they had vehicles that could transport people horizontally, often using untrained staff.”

In 1961, reflecting the need for specialists in emergency medicine, four physicians left their private practices to staff an emergency department in Alexandria, coinciding with a similar effort by physicians in Pontiac, Mich., according to the article. The American College of Emergency Physicians was founded in 1968.

That same year, Ramsey was accepted into medical school in Graz, Austria. But long before all of that, Frank Ramsey had been an unfocused student, by his own account, uncertain of a direction for his life: maybe a jet pilot or a firefighter or perhaps even a physician, though he knew that would take a supreme amount of commitment.

He joined the California National Guard and enrolled at Brigham Young University – he had converted at age 16 to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – and while in school, at age 21, left to go on a church mission to Brazil. Those two years “changed my life,” he said.

“It really helps you learn to discipline yourself,” he said. “I came home and said to myself, ‘You could do this on a mission, why don’t you try this in your personal life?’

“I came back off my mission and really started cracking down and studying.”

He decided to focus on medicine, but when he applied to medical school he didn’t get in. So, he took a job in pharmaceutical sales – good salary, new car – and all seemed set until one day he heard a small voice say, clearly and unmistakably: “You’re going to medical school.”

Meantime, a friend from his BYU study group who had enrolled in an Austrian medical school wrote him a letter encouraging him to apply there. Ramsey and his wife talked and prayed about it, and decided he should apply. He was accepted around the same time the Soviet Union led an invasion of Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia, Austria’s neighbor. It wasn’t until 1969 that the Ramseys and their first child could relocate to Graz.

While there, he volunteered for the Austrian Red Cross as a “student physician,” basically functioning as a paramedic, as he rode along on ambulances, making diagnoses and performing procedures. It was a learning experience like no other, and he loved it.

“I got to play doctor,” Ramsey said with a laugh. “It was extremely rewarding for me, and got me interested in emergency medicine.”

He returned home to California for the summer of 1972 and worked for an ambulance service in Long Beach. He observed the paramedics often had more knowledge about emergency medicine than the physicians in the hospitals, and he made a commitment then to “try and make a difference in the quality of emergency medicine.”

He later was accepted into a family practice residency program in Flint, Mich., but his heart was in emergency medicine, so he moved to an emergency medicine residency program at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit in 1976. At the time, he says, there were only five such residency programs in the United States.

It wasn’t until 1979 when emergency medicine was formally approved as a medical specialty and the American Board of Emergency Medicine was established, according to the World Journal of Emergency Medicine.

He joined an emergency medicine management group that in 1984 won the contracts for Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals, and he was offered the job of medical director of emergency medicine for both facilities. He worked for both hospitals for his first decade in Richmond, and then later continued at Chippenham where he was the emergency department medical director for the next 32 years.

Through it all, he has worked as an emergency physician, and as an operations medical director with multiple rescue squads. In his role as a regional director at the emergency medicine management group, Emergency Consultants Inc., he directed 23 emergency department start-ups in multiple states.

Ramsey played a big role in integrating the use of advanced cardiac life support procedures – for example, how to revive heart attack patients – not only in his hospital emergency departments but among area paramedics, Boyle said.

That sort of early intervention is critical because, as Boyle said, “If you don’t resuscitate somebody in the field, they’re going to die” and chances of survival without brain damage are much lower.

***

Dealing with life-and-death situations on a daily basis, Ramsey has had a hand in saving countless lives through the years and still runs into those patients at places such as grocery stores.

“It’s kind of hard to give up emergency medicine,” he said. “Not many careers you go home most days and can say, ‘I think I saved a life today.’”

He paused. “Then there are the ones you lose.”

In particular, he said, “You never, ever forget a pediatric death. In one month [at a Michigan hospital], I had three. I was ready to quit emergency medicine. I thought, ‘I cannot go into another room and tell another mother that her child is dead.’ That’s hard.”

For a physician, there’s a “balancing act of controlling your emotions and learning from the situation,” said Dr. Raymond Makhoul, chief medical officer for Chippenham Hospital.

“Human nature is to dwell on losses, but you have to move on and learn so you can help the next patient,” he said. “I think that’s obviously something he did.”

Great emergency department physicians must possess a certain demeanor and personality, Makhoul said, so they can act quickly under pressure but also remain calm. They also must have strong interpersonal skills in order to speak with patients and families in a caring manner at what might be the worst moments of their lives.

Ramsey, Makhoul said, is “a great emergency room physician.”

Ramsey served as medical director in the emergency department at Chippenham until 2014. He then worked clinically at both Chippenham and Johnston-Willis until a couple of years ago when he again assumed the role of medical director of the emergency department at Chippenham – just in time for COVID-19.

“I did not know what I had stepped into,” he said with a laugh.

As the hospital was inundated with patients – he said the overwhelming surge reminded him of the days after the remnants of Hurricane Isabel hit the region, except COVID went on for two years – Ramsey treated the sick and sat with the dying. Despite heart issues and having survived cancer three times, he never got COVID.

“At first, they wouldn’t let me see COVID patients, trying to protect me,” he recalled. “But then the bottom just fell out.”

Sick patients overflowed the emergency department, and Ramsey waded into the fray.

“He was right there with us,” said Catherine Tapp, a registered nurse and throughput manager at Chippenham who has worked with Ramsey for more than two decades.

His ability to roll with changes and handle anything thrown his way was invaluable during that period, she said. Younger staff call him “Papa Frank.”

At the end of his last shift on his last day, Ramsey’s colleagues lined the hallway, applauding as he walked past them for the final time.

“It was very emotional, especially for those of us who have that opportunity to work with him for so many years,” Tapp said. “He’s a fixture.”

A few days later, remembering the bittersweet gauntlet, Ramsey recalled, “I was pretty teared up myself by the time I got out.”

On the day I spoke to Ramsey, he was still growing accustomed to the life of retirement. What does it feel like?

“Another day off,” he said with a laugh.