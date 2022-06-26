Lohmann: It's taken awhile, but camping can kind of grow on you

The first time my family went “camping,” the tent was in our garage.

In the summer of 2000, as we prepared to embark on a cross-country driving trip that would include more than a few nights of camping — something we had never done before — we thought it might be a good idea to make sure we could set up our newly purchased tent and simulate our sleeping arrangements before, you know, we got to the wilderness.

After dinner one evening, we went into the garage — our children were ages 3, 6 and 12 at the time — climbed into the tent and snuggled into our sleeping bags. I shut off the lights. We were perfectly content — for about 30 seconds. As I wrote at the time, one child bounced, one child complained, one just wanted to be next to his mommy.

Our first nights of “actual” camping came a few weeks later at Yellowstone National Park, and everything went pretty well, considering the five of us were wedged into our five-person tent like Vienna sausages in a can (always buy up a person or two on the tent size, I learned), temperatures were near 40, and we had forgotten to pack one of our air mattresses.

There was also the small matter of grizzly bears. The informative park rangers had handed us a helpful flyer when we entered the park, cautioning us about where to store our food, where to dispose of our trash and where to stash our toothpaste, for goodness sake. It was also suggested we wash our faces really well before retiring to the tent in the evening SO THE BEARS WON’T BE ABLE TO SMELL DINNER ON YOU.

That was a comforting thought.

As it turned out, we didn’t get eaten, and camping became a regular family activity. We are hardly what you might call camping authorities, but we’ve come to know our way around a tent and a propane stove, and almost every year since we’ve headed somewhere with our tent: the mountains of Virginia, New England, the Colorado Rockies, the Grand Canyon, the West Coast, even Canada.

During the pandemic, camping has been a perfect escape and will be again this summer as a driving trip or two are in the works. We’ve been dissuaded from the friendly skies by rising airfares, the frequency of canceled flights and a lack of enthusiasm about sitting among the unmasked.

We’re also still not too crazy about staying in hotels or dining in restaurants. Securing rental cars at reasonable rates isn’t any party, either.

So, the great outdoors it is.

There is much to commend about camping: the fresh air, the cost savings (although camping equipment can set you back a little bit or a lot depending on the flashiness of your gear, and campsites at public and commercial campgrounds are not free) and the generally laid-back nature of it. Oh, and nature.

My favorite part of camping is sitting around a campfire.

My second favorite part is reading around a campfire.

I also like eating meals around campfires.

Hikes are also good. Sometimes bicycling.

After a reluctant beginning, I’ve kind of come around to camping.

Which is not to say everything always goes swimmingly.

Did I say “swimmingly”?

Like the time years ago, on the first stop of an extended New England trip, we showed up at a Massachusetts state forest in the middle of the night only to discover there was no running water in the campground bathroom. (Look, we’re not hiking the Appalachian Trail. We have some minimal expectations for camping amenities.)

That situation was solved soon enough, sort of, though not in the way we might have hoped when it rained so hard it flooded the small tent that our oldest and youngest were sleeping in. They then scrambled into our tent, and we all got soaked. We spent part of the next day in a laundromat drying our things out as best we could.

Or the time we decided to camp at Gulf Islands National Seashore on the Florida Panhandle — in August. It was a little warm and humid. OK, sweltering. We arrived late, which has been a recurring theme in our camping history. Pitched our tent in the dark. Everyone was kind of cranky.

As we tried to settle in for the night, no one could get comfortable. There was fussing and flopping — and shrieking, but only when a raccoon came by to sniff us. A while later, our oldest daughter, staring forlornly into the darkness, was somewhat (but, fortunately, quietly) startled when a skunk pressed its nose against the screen of the tent. My wife reported an armadillo ambled by on the other side.

It was a beautiful place — the nearby white-sand beach was particularly outstanding — but the campground was not really what we needed six weeks into our seven-week cross-country trek. We were exhausted.

The next morning, we checked out of Wild Kingdom and found a Hampton Inn down the road in Pensacola Beach.

There have been plenty of other memorable experiences:

Like the time we awoke in Rocky Mountain National Park and found a (black) bear’s paw print on the side of our van, which was about 15 feet from our tent.

We camped in a state park on the coast of Oregon, which is quite beautiful, but also — who knew? — typically pretty cold, foggy and windy in July. Our 3-year-old awoke shivering in his pajamas one morning and asked his mother to “turn off the coldness.” She couldn’t, but we did deliver him to Death Valley National Park about a week later. Served him right. (We didn’t camp there because we didn’t want to die.)

In 2001, we camped in Franconia Notch, N.H., in the shadow of “Old Man of the Mountain” — a famous rock outcropping that looked like the jagged profile of a human face — and two years later it collapsed. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t us.

Our most international camping experience came outside Quebec City, where many of the other campers spoke French and where we were able to bike from the campground into the city by way of the region’s wonderful and extensive network of bike paths. Across the continent, in state parks in Northern California, we’ve found perhaps the most enjoyable camping experience for my money: waking among the towering redwoods.

In recent years, as the kids have grown and have their own places to go, the two of us have continued to go out — with a smaller tent and sometimes just the old van. (Van-camping has its advantages — and its disadvantages, such as when the handles on both sliding doors quit working at the same time. From the outside AND the inside, which made for some interesting geriatric gymnastics to scramble from the back of the van, over and around all of our stuff, in order to escape through the front doors.)

We’ve returned to old haunts, but we’ve also visited some new places, including my favorite campsite so far: at Olympic National Park in Washington, in the Kalaloch Campground, overlooking the Pacific. The sunsets were fabulous. Camping in the redwood forests of Northern California is a not-too-distant second.

This summer, it will be back to the mountains of Southwest Virginia. I’m hoping for little rain and bears in the distance. Also, a roaring campfire or three.