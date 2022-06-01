Lohmann: Med school graduation a dream come true for former Richmond ballerina

Almost four years ago, I wrote about Shira Lanyi, a former ballerina who followed one dream, performing professionally with the Richmond Ballet and dancing around the world, before making an abrupt pirouette and chasing another:

Becoming a physician.

Inspired by the memory of her late mother, Lanyi had just begun her first year at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine when we spoke. She was eager and a little uncertain, but fully invested in what lay ahead.

She completed that portion of her journey in May when she graduated from medical school, but with a slight, unexpected twist: she was honored as the valedictorian. What I didn’t know when I wrote about Lanyi the first time was that she had been accepted to med school after being wait-listed. So, from the wait list to the top of the class is quite something.

“It was a surprise,” Lanyi said in an interview last week. “I didn’t know until they called me up on stage.”

She hopes it will be an inspiration for others who might face challenges getting into med school, but at the moment it “still doesn’t feel real.

“I feel like maybe it’s a dream because there are so many other brilliant people in my class, and I never felt I was the top of anything,” she said. “To be given that recognition, it meant a lot because I worked so diligently and incredibly hard all four years. I’m glad it paid off. I just didn’t’ realize to what extent.”

Lanyi starts her residency in dermatology this summer at the University of Virginia.

On the one hand, that she is on this road is not particularly astonishing: her father, Dr. Thomas Lanyi, is a retired urologist, and as a young child Lanyi almost reflexively said she wanted to be a doctor.

It’s the journey, though, that makes her story unusual.

Lanyi, 35, began dancing at age 8, first appearing in Richmond Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” as a page, dancing years later as a snowflake.

After high school, when it came time to attend college … she didn’t. She chose to pursue dance. She would spend two years in an apprenticeship and eight years as a member of Richmond Ballet’s professional company, performing in “Cinderella” and “Swan Lake,” among other productions, and dancing internationally.

Not that she didn’t think about college.

At the urging of her mother, Ricki Ellen Lanyi, she applied for a program at VCU that would have guaranteed admission to the medical school after she completed her undergraduate degree. Her mother, Lanyi says, was always “pushing for me to reach a little higher and to stretch myself academically because she knew I loved academics, and she knew I wanted to be a doctor.”

Lanyi was offered admission into the program, but she turned it down. At that point in her life, she was determined to be a ballerina.

“I knew it was a big deal,” she said of admission to the VCU program, “but I just felt it wasn’t my time.”

Her mother – as mothers do -- did not let it go, though. She did not want her daughter’s other dream to fall by the wayside.

“I cannot tell you the number of times we had the conversation: ‘When are you going to go to school?’ I was like, ‘I promise. I’ll go one day , Mom,’” Lanyi said with a laugh. “It was on repeat every year. ‘I promise I’m going to go.’”

When her mother was diagnosed with glioblastoma, Lanyi took a leave of absence following the 2013-14 ballet season to spend a year with her parents in Israel where they lived part-time. The experience of caring for her mother as her health declined was heartbreaking, but also strengthening and illuminating, Lanyi recalled, and helped her to see the path ahead.

A return to school.

Her mother died in 2015, the same year Lanyi enrolled at VCU as a freshman. She was 28 and had been out of school for a decade. She loaded up her class schedule and graduated in three years, also finding time to volunteer as a research assistant at VCU Massey Cancer Center, where she helped test a new therapy to treat a brain tumor — similar to the type of cancer that killed her mother.

Though she acknowledged being “a little rusty at first,” being a decade older than many of her classmates, Lanyi forged ahead, eventually making her way to medical school -- in part because of what she had learned as a ballerina through undergrad and then medical school.

She credits her teachers, coaches and fellow dancers for instilling in her “diligence, perseverance and dedication” that helped her when she danced and is helping her still.

“Even if things are going on in my life that are not great … I could still go in and study and focus, I could put myself into a little tunnel and know what I had to do,” she said. “That’s something I’m very certain is thanks to dance.”

In dance, you could have an injury or simply a bad day, she said, yet you had to get on stage and perform. Same with medical school, where at times it seemed the information was being delivered via a fire hose, there were long hours of study, great pressure with one exam after another and unexpected disruptions because of COVID-19. Through it all, she managed to keep her focus and succeed.

“I think that’s a skill that really allowed me to shine in medical school and do as well as I have done,” she said. “And to enjoy the process.”

Her experience caring for her dying mother also has shaped her approach as a physician-to-be. In her mind, every time she interacts with a patient, she thinks, “If this were your mom what would you say? What would you do?

“That really helped me through medical school,” she said, “and reminded me where I came from and why I was doing this.”

When it came to select a specialty, she had thought about dermatology but wasn’t convinced it was for her until she spent time shadowing local dermatologist Dr. Christine Rausch, who specializes in diagnosing and treating skin cancers and has become a mentor for Lanyi.

“You get to talk to your patients all day,” Lanyi said. “You have good work-life balance. You have an innovative field and cool cases.”

She was most pleased with her match at UVa for residency. She also recently got engaged to be married, so everything is working out.

And her mom was right there with her on that stage when she received the award for being tops in her class.

“She was talking to me, telling me she was pretty excited,” Lanyi said. “I’m sorry she couldn’t be here to see it, but I know she’d be really happy that it finally happened.”