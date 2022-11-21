Lohmann: Midlothian quilter stitched together her life through the pandemic

Probably like a lot of other people, Barb Sawyer kept a journal through the worst of the pandemic.

Undoubtedly unlike just about everybody, she sewed hers into a quilt.

A really big quilt. So big, in fact, the ceilings of her Midlothian home aren’t tall enough to properly display it on a wall.

“It kind of grew,” Sawyer said with a laugh about the quilt that is approximately 7 feet by 8 feet. “It wasn’t really intended to be quite that large, but by the time I started it I did know that things [with the pandemic] were kind of spiraling out of control, and so I wanted the design to represent that. I did one that would allow it to … go as long as I needed it to go, although I didn’t expect it to go as long as it did.”

Sawyer, 69, has been sewing quilts since the 1970s (and even teaching others how to make them), but never one like this.

The quilt is composed of more than 500 4-inch-square blocks — 21 blocks across, 24 blocks down — featuring meticulous handwriting (it is a journal, after all) among other accents, as well as distinctive fabric to set off the various blocks. Some blocks represent single days, others several days condensed into a single block. Some days required more than one block. There’s even a scroll bearing memorable quotes that unfurls from the blocks concerning the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, of whom Sawyer was a big fan.

This is how the quilt came to be:

COVID-19 sort of sneaked up on Sawyer the way it did a lot of us. One day she was going about her life, hearing faraway news about some vague virus, and the next day — March 13, 2020, as it turned out — a national emergency was declared. She stepped back from her volunteering and other regular activities and muddled through the next few weeks at home, much like the rest of us, expecting the virus to fade away any minute. But, of course, it didn’t.

In April, Sawyer and Buz, her husband of almost 50 years, temporarily lost their internet access, telephone and television service for a time, and their cell service was already spotty.

“I really felt isolated all of a sudden,” she recalled.

She started a journal at that point, just expressing her thoughts about living in a pandemic. Once their internet service was restored, she went searching for information about the early days of COVID-19 before it arrived in the United States.

Meantime, she’s a member of a quilting club, and soon she and other members began making cloth masks for a nonprofit. That June, she volunteered at the local polls, and it struck her how people “just seemed different. They weren’t in good moods. They weren’t as trusting, and some of them were really ugly towards us.”

Come July 4, she was not happy with the way the world was going, and the next day she decided to do something she often turned to as a stress reliever: She would make a quilt.

Chronologically, she begins the quilt with Jan. 2, 2020, when a French newspaper reported on the outbreak of a mystery illness in China and ends it on April 2, 2021, after she received her second dose of the COVID vaccine, which seemed like a fitting conclusion for the quilt.

“I think everyone will agree that was a tough year-and-a-half, and it didn’t just disappear,” she said. “It’s one of those that those of us who’ve gone through it will be telling our grandchildren and great-grandchildren about.”

Or just show them her quilt.

When Sawyer noted early on the pandemic seemed to be “spiraling out of control,” she meant in the sense that it was “affecting not just health but politics, climate change, world events, people’s attitudes, civil unrest and so on.”

Quilt blocks address ice storms, tornadoes, earthquakes, political unrest, political conventions and elections, the Electoral College, the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol and the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s a real time capsule,” she said.

But it’s not all “doom and gloom,” she said with a laugh, though “it was a gloomy time.”

She also has blocks devoted to family and friends; birthdays are celebrated, meaningful anniversaries, too. A granddaughter got a block with cats because she loves them; her son with script because he’s an editor. Sawyer herself has a block with a lobster because that’s her favorite.

“It’s my life for a year-and-a-half,” she said.

For a long time, she didn’t tell others about her project — “I wasn’t ready for feedback on it; it was a real private thing,” she says — and proceeded along, sometimes daily, sometimes not. By virtue of the subject matter she was chronicling block by block, the process could be emotionally draining, particularly as the country seemed to be coming apart at the seams. At the end of the impeachment hearings, for example, she didn’t work on the quilt again for a couple of months.

“Sometimes it was overwhelming, and sometimes it was depressing,” she said. “It took quite a while to finish.”

Though she had designed the quilt and had settled on the beginning and ending dates for what would be covered, the sewing was nowhere near finished earlier this year, as her life had gotten busy again, and she wasn’t spending as much time working on the quilt. Then last January, her father-in-law died, which spurred her to complete the project, as she began envisioning years from now her great-grandchildren pulling out a box of untethered quilt blocks and wondering, “Oh my gosh, what was she thinking?”

“I have to get this done,” she thought to herself. “It needed to be a [finished] quilt.”

So, she returned to her sewing room and completed the quilt in March.

The quilt is a triumph of technical expertise, as well as organizational skills. She researched the information she included, finding news sources for the various events and attributing them. She made notes on index cards (thousands of them) and in spreadsheets, searchable by dates and subject.

She designed 4-inch-by-4-inch blocks and roughly sketched on them to determine what would fit and how. Freezer paper templates (mirror images of the design blocks) were drawn upon that she could stitch using a paper-piecing technique.

Paper designs and freezer-paper templates were clipped together and placed on the design wall, and small pieces of fabric, used earlier in the making of masks, were added. Blocks were sewn and pinned back onto the design wall.

She selected a backing fabric and laid it out on the floor; batting was placed atop it and the quilt top atop that. Then the three layers were basted together. The quilt was then sewn by rows, every 4 inches vertically and horizontally. A label was attached to the back — in the quilt world, Sawyer says, that signifies the quilt is done — which also contains a road map that includes block numbers and dates covered in each block.

Whew.

She doesn’t quite know what will become of her quilt, but looking back she finds the whole project cathartic — and her two children and three grandchildren and any great-grandchildren that may arrive don’t have to wonder what she was thinking.

Though she didn’t talk about the quilt with others while she was working on it, she feels differently about it now.

“It’s part of my past,” she said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be part of my future or not, but it’s done.”