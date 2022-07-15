Lohmann: The daughter of one trailblazer shares the story of another on stage at Firehouse

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The last time Romy Nordlinger performed on the Richmond stage it was at Dogwood Dell — "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Oliver" — and she was still a kid.

A few decades later, Nordlinger makes her return with her unique one-woman show, “Garden of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story,” at Firehouse Theatre on July 23-24.

Considering the current political climate, the timing couldn’t be more appropriate: “Garden of Alla” is the story of a groundbreaking feminist. Besides that, Nordlinger’s own mother, Zelda Kingoff Nordlinger, was a champion of women’s rights and a founding member of the Richmond chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Zelda Nordlinger, a schoolteacher and mother of four, became an activist after reading Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” in the 1960s. She fought on a variety of battlefronts, including abortion rights, which she believed were closely tied to women’s rights. In 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in Roe v. Wade, Zelda Norlinger considered it “one of the brightest moments of my life,” she said in a 1998 interview.

Recalling her mother’s words in the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling that scuttled the victory that had been Roe v. Wade “almost broke my heart,” said Romy Nordlinger, whose mother died in 2008 at age 76. Still her mom was an optimist who recognized the political pendulum swings back and forth – “It’s just the way life works,” she would say.

“I think she’d tell everyone, particularly women, to get out and fight!” Nordlinger said in a phone interview from New York, where she has lived for many years.

Sharon “Romy” Nordlinger – Romy was a childhood nickname that has become her professional handle – grew up in the Stratford Hills neighborhood, the youngest of her mother’s four children. She attended the city’s Open High. Her three siblings live in the Richmond area.

Her mother did things like lead a NOW sit-in in 1970 that integrated the all-male soup bar at Thalhimers downtown department store , successfully lobbied the General Assembly to make rape trials less intimidating for victims and fought The Times-Dispatch’s practice of separating employment ads into women’s jobs and men’s jobs.

Abortion rights was a major focus of her attention. She had been active, Zelda Nordlinger said in the 1998 interview, in what was called “the Underground,” a loose-knit group that risked arrest to help Virginia women get out-of-state abortions pre-Roe. Her devotion to the cause was forged one night when she was called to an area hospital where a young woman lay bleeding to death from a self-induced abortion.

“I looked into her eyes and she said to me, ‘Please, don’t let my parents know,’” Zelda Nordlinger said. “Then she died. She was 15. What keeps me going is remembering that girl.”

Nordlinger was “the backbone of the feminist movement here in Central Virginia,” said Bonnie Atwood, a writer, lobbyist and editor of “Virginia Capitol Connections.”

“I wonder what she would make of it,” said Atwood of all that has happened since her death. Atwood never met Nordlinger but came to know her through reading her papers and books from her personal library that had been donated to the Library of Virginia.

“Are we as women moving forward, backward or treading water? Maybe she would agree with me that it all remains to be seen.”

Nordinger was also a mother, though, and her important work was sometimes not fully appreciated by her young children.

“I used to be embarrassed in elementary school when she would drive up in her green Volkswagen with bumper stickers that said things like, ‘Cinderella married for money,’ or ‘Adam was a rough draft’ or “Trust in God, she provides,’” Romy Nordlinger said with a laugh. Part of her considered it “cool” she was “raised progressive,” but another part of her cringed a little.

“Later in life … growing into myself and realizing what she did — the enormity of it — is much more resounding to me now,” she said.

Romy Nordlinger is a performer, playwright and voice-artist. Her acting credits include roles on “Manifest” and “Law & Order SVU,” as well as numerous independent files and off-Broadway productions. As an Audiobook “voice,” she has narrated more than 350 titles.

Nordlinger was introduced to Nazimova’s story as part of a larger project about the lives of influential but relatively unknown women in theater history. Nordlinger said she was “absolutely awestruck” by the life of Nazimova, a Russian-Jewish immigrant who became a Broadway and silent-film sensation in the early 1900s and one of the first female writers, directors and producers in Hollywood.

She also was unapologetically bisexual, openly conducting relationships with women while being married to a man. She created the Garden of Allah Hotel from a mansion in Los Angeles County, and it became a retreat for celebrities, as well as an LGBTQ+ haven. She is credited with coining the phrase “sewing circle” as a discrete code for lesbian or bisexual actresses.

In defying the social norms of the time, Nazimova was a daring artist and trailblazer eventually pushed into historical obscurity, Nordlinger said.

“It’s the story of an underdog,” she said. “Her propensity to thrive against and within adversity – and to be her own person –- this is where it really reminds me of Zelda, but also really inspires me.”

The multimedia solo show, which marries film and theater — Nordlinger performs against a backdrop of a black-and-white video and original score invoking a feel of the “Roaring Twenties” — premiered in New York City in 2016 under the title “Places.”

“It was a beautiful piece then, but it was not where it needed to be,” she said. “Plays take a long time, just like any piece of art. If you’re really going to make a go of it and have something that works and is as beautiful and as powerful as you want it to be, it’s the rewriting, it’s the reworking.”