Lohmann: The search for World War II casualty Oscar Hicks: A love lost, a loved one found

Margaret Kersey met Oscar Hicks through her future brother-in-law, who worked with Hicks at Virginia Dairy where they both delivered milk. She was 16, he was 18, and soon enough they both were smitten.

Courtship for a country girl in 1943 was not quite as footloose and carefree as it might be today. Hicks asked if he could attend a revival with Kersey at her home church, Hopeful Baptist, in Montpelier. Sure, her father said, but only if he rode with him and Kersey’s mother.

“My parents were very strict,” she recalled.

Hicks went along to the revival, and, in time, their romance blossomed over. But, as World War II raged on, that time proved short.

Soon after his 18th birthday in May 1943, Hicks was drafted into service; by August, he was in the Army. On Aug. 25, Hicks and Kersey went to her cousin’s home to make ice cream. The next day, he was gone to Camp Lee, now Fort Lee, south of Richmond.

Hicks and Kersey wanted to marry before he left, but Kersey’s father wouldn’t allow it.

“Daddy said, ‘Marg, you are not going to marry him in case something happens to him,’” she recalled.

While at Camp Lee, he phoned Kersey once and made two weekend visits in September. Then he was off to Camp Gruber in Oklahoma.

For the next year and a half, Hicks wrote her from Oklahoma and later France, sending her sweet letters, making her elaborate cards. He addressed them to “Margaret Kersey, Bumpass, Virginia,” yet they reached their destination. He opened his notes, “To my darling Margaret” and closed them, “Your future husband.”

It would prove to be a wishful valediction.

In July 1944, Hicks was wounded by an exploding mine and was awarded a Purple Heart. He recovered and returned to the field of battle. The following January, in a French town near the German border, he was hit by shrapnel from a German aerial bombing run. He was reported killed in action on Jan. 23, 1945. He was 19.

Word of his death reached Hicks’ family back home, then Kersey.

Asked recently to describe the day more than 77 years ago when she learned the news, Kersey -- now Margaret Kersey Tiller, 94 – said, “Well, it was one of the saddest days I’ve ever had.”

In remembering Hicks, she said, “He was the nicest man I’ve ever met.”

***

Ever since Patrick Finnerty married into the Hicks family, he was always struck by how no one seemed to talk about his wife Carol’s Uncle Oscar.

“The only thing I ever heard about Oscar was that he was killed in the war,” Patrick Finnerty said. “Those were the exact words: ‘Oscar was killed in the war.’

“Being the in-law, it just didn’t seem I should be asking for details. I didn’t know what the backstory might have been.”

Carol Finnerty didn’t know the backstory, either. She was born 11 years after her uncle Oscar was killed, and his death was “way past history when I came along,” she said. Her family simply didn’t talk about her father’s younger brother, which was probably the case in a lot of families who lost loved ones in the war. Not wanting to relive the pain, they held their memories close and moved on with their lives, and when they died they took their knowledge with them. Subsequent generations grow up not knowing much about those who were lost.

Carol Finnerty wishes now she had pushed for more information about her uncle before her parents died, but that’s the way it is for a lot of us who wish we had asked a lot more questions when there were people around who could answer them. In the case of her uncle, someone like Margaret Tiller.

But when the Finnertys, who live in Midlothian, began researching Oscar Hicks almost a decade ago they had never heard of Margaret Tiller and had no idea she was connected to Hicks or held a key to so much information about him.

After Carol Finnerty’s mother died in 2012 – her father had died a few years earlier –, the Finnertys were going through some of her things when they came upon a small box. Among the photos and documents in the box, they found a pair of Purple Hearts – Oscar’s Purple Hearts – and a 5 French franc banknote on which Hicks had written in the margin: “Giving the Jerries bloody hell,” “2nd of July [1944] me and my pal in a pup tent,” “Love to all,” “Hoping to see you soon.” On the white field of the franc’s French flag, he wrote, “Oscar” and “Margaret.”

The Finnertys knew little else about him, but they were even more inspired to find out more. However, they didn’t even know what he had looked like because they had never seen a picture of him.

“All we ever knew was ‘Oscar was killed in the war,’” Patrick said. “That’s all we ever heard, and we never really pressed the issue, but after both of Carol’s parents died we both felt like we need to find out who Oscar was. I mean, this guy gave his life for this country and for us. The least we can do is honor his memory.”

So, the Finnertys began learning what they could about Uncle Oscar.

They found his name on the Virginia War Memorial, unlisted under his home county of Louisa, where he lived for a time, though his family had moved around a lot: Hanover, Powhatan, Goochland. His draft card listed his address as Meadow Street in Richmond, where he might have been boarding, the Finnertys believe.

They knew he had been buried in France before his mother had his body brought home to be interred in a family cemetery, though the Finnertys had no idea where the cemetery was. In 2016, a little Internet sleuthing led them to a small cemetery – emphasis on small; there are only about a dozen graves – on a working farm on Pinhook Road in western Hanover. There -- in the middle of a pasture , behind a wire fence and beneath a large oak -- they found Hicks’ grave marked with a weathered headstone that was barely readable from years of neglect.

“It’s such a peaceful place,” said Patrick Finnerty. “We kept thinking, this guy died such a horrible death in battle, and his resting place is so peaceful.”

The family that currently owns the farm, the Lloyds, did not know Hicks' story, but they have been gracious in welcoming the Finnertys, who visit regularly and keep the stone neat and readable.

It was around this time the most serendipitous part of their search occurred. Memorial Day was approaching, and the Finnertys were chatting about Hicks and how they needed to find a way to honor him on the holiday. Their younger son, over for a visit, overheard the conversation and made a connection he hadn’t before.

“I have something that might help,” he told them.

It turns out, after his grandmother had died four years earlier, he had gone to her home and recorded a couple of voice-mails off her recorder just so he had a recording of her voice. One voice- mail was from Patrick, talking about picking up medications for his mother-in-law. The other was from a woman named Margaret Tiller who had called after Carol’s mother died. On the recording, Tiller identified herself as the woman who had planned to marry Oscar Hicks before he was killed in service and how she had kept in touch with Carol’s parents over the years and that she wanted to extend her condolences on the death of Carol’s mother. The recording cut off before Tiller left her number.

“We said, ‘WWHHAATT?!?!’” Patrick recalled. “I get goosebumps talking about it.”

They started Googling “Margaret Tiller” and found a listing for one in Louisa County with an address only a few miles from where Hicks is buried. That had to be the one, they thought, but this was four years after the call, and Tiller must be close to 90 and four years is a long time for someone that age. They called the number. No answer. They called again the next day and the next. Five, six, seven times, they called; they forget how many. There was never an answer.

Later, while on a business trip to Washington, Patrick figured he’d try the number again. Still no answer. That night in his hotel room, he said to himself, “I’m going to call her one more time.”

And she answered the phone.

“I wasn’t expecting her to answer,” he recalled. “When she did, I didn’t know what to say.”

Whatever he wound up saying, explaining who he was and about his and Carol’s search for Hicks.

“She was the loveliest person,” Finnerty said. “She was so kind on the phone. I said, ‘Would you mind if we came by and met you?’ and she said, ‘I’d love that.’

“This is when we found out who Oscar Hicks was.”

***

In getting to know Tiller, the Finnertys have gotten to know Hicks. Tiller had numerous mementoes, including several cards and letters, plus pictures of him. Finally, the Finnertys knew what Hicks looked like.

The Finnertys learned about their courtship and how much Tiller cared for Hicks then and now. After the war, Tiller married Lewis W. Tiller. They had two children, and they were happily married for more than 46 years until his death in 1994. Years after her husband died, Tiller took a small picture of Oscar and paid an artist to transform it into a painted portrait that she hung in her home.

“To go from not knowing anything about my uncle and to having all these details and to having Margaret,” Carol said. “To me, Margaret is the heartbeat of this whole thing.”

Meantime, the Finnertys researched Hicks’ service as a private in the 79th Infantry, 314th Regiment, A Company, and learned he had been killed near Kaltenhouse, a small French town near the German border. They planned a trip there and wrote town officials asking if they might be allowed to place a plaque in Hicks’ memory somewhere in the town.

They received a reply from the president of the local historical society, saying the town would like to hold a ceremony to honor Hicks and suggested the town’s memorial garden as a site for the plaque. He and his wife also offered to host the Finnertys during their visit.

The trip was twice postponed because of COVID-19, but last fall the Finnertys traveled to Kaltenhouse (They made a side trip to the beaches of Normandy. Patrick’s uncle John Finnerty was aboard the USS Meredith, which escorted warships and troop transports to Utah Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The Meredith hit an underwater mine the next day and later was hit by a German air attack. John Finnerty survived. On June 13, Hicks’ division came ashore at Utah Beach.)

On the first Sunday of last October, Kaltenhouse officials hosted a ceremony in the memorial garden in the middle of the town that had been occupied by Germans during the war. The town’s mayor and vice-mayor gave speeches, the U.S. and French national anthems were played and Carol was given a bouquet of flowers. About 60 townspeople were there.

“These people didn’t know us from Adam, and they showed up on a rainy Sunday afternoon,” Carol said of the event, which she was told was held on a Sunday so schoolchildren could attend. “They want these children to know what the Americans did for them. It’s unbelievable the reverence they still have for Americans.”

The Finnertys, who handed out lapel pins featuring U.S. and French flags, showed me a video of the ceremony. They pointed out an older woman holding an umbrella who told them she had been alive during the battle when Hicks died.

The “In memory of Oscar C. Hicks” plaque the Finnertys brought was unveiled and placed on a wall at the memorial garden.

No one knows what Oscar Hicks might have done with his life had he come home: if he and Margaret Kersey would indeed have married, would he have returned to work for Virginia Dairy or started his own business, what difference he might have made in the community or in the lives of others. He never saw his 20th birthday.

At least now, though, people are beginning to know his name.

***

In early May, I met the Finnertys at the farm near Rockville where Hicks is buried. Lloyd Family Farms is a sprawling property that besides being a working farm hosts birthday parties and in the fall a pick-your-own pumpkin patch featuring hayrides, a corn maze and hot chocolate.

Visible from Pinhook Road is the giant oak that shades the small cemetery. Hicks’ is near the gate. Two American flags, stuck in the ground, stand on either side of the headstone.

“We come out on his birthday and on the day he was killed,” Patrick said, “and then on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.”

After their trip to France, the Finnertys reconnected with Tiller, so they could fill her on the travels and the way Hicks was honored in Kaltenhouse.

Since their first meeting, Tiller has moved to an assisted-living facility, but her granddaughter, Kathy Seay, now lives in the house where Tiller lived for many years in the Holly Grove section of Louisa. We headed there from the cemetery, as Tiller’s family, her daughter, Molly Seay, and granddaughter had invited us to lunch.

On a lovely spring afternoon, we sat in the backyard talking.

Tiller spent the first dozen years or so of her life in western Hanover, near Hopeful Baptist. Her family then moved to a house a little to the west, crossing into Louisa County, where her father ran a general store. That house – within sight of the home where she had raised her own family and where we were sitting at the moment -- had a porch swing, and she still has a picture of her and Oscar in that swing.

She showed us cards and letters from Hicks that she’s kept. She asked for her pocketbook and fished out her billfold and opened to photos of her family – her husband, her son and daughter – and one of Hicks.

“I’ve had it with me in my pocketbook all my life,” she said.

She also brought along the large, framed portrait of Hicks, which she displayed in her home and which for a long time was a sore point with her daughter, Molly Seay.

“I just thought it was disrespectful to my dad,” said Seay. “Mom and I have always gotten along … but I just had a hard time with it.”

Then a few months ago, she started watching a made-for-TV movie, “The Lost Valentine,” starring Betty White, whose character’s husband had been declared missing in action 60 years earlier in World War II. Their last moments together were at a train station, where she handed him a handmade valentine. Every year after, she returned to the station on Valentine’s Day to wait for him.

Finally, her husband’s body is recovered in the Philippines and returned to his hometown, along with the long-ago handmade valentine, arriving at the same train station – on Valentine’s Day.

“I sat and watched that movie by myself, and I cried through the whole thing,” Seay said. “When I got through, it was like God had just spoken to me. It couldn’t have just been that movie. I thought, ‘That’s how Mama felt; it was her first love.’”

When Tiller asked her daughter to bring a few pictures to her new place, Seay made certain she took the portrait of Hicks and personally hung it on the wall so her mother can see it every time she walks in her door.

“I know God had to work through with me to be able to accept it, and I finally accept it,” she said. “It has lifted something off me that I never ever thought would happen. But I’m happy we have his picture and Mama has all these memories she has of him, and I understand it all now.”

Before the afternoon was over, we had two more stops to make. We drove 100 yards to the house where she grew up so she could sit one more time on the porch, just as she did with Hicks all those years ago.

Then she wanted to visit the cemetery again where Hicks is buried. A few minutes later at the farm, accompanied by the Finnertys, she carefully made her way through the grass with her rollator. She walked through the gate and stood next to Hicks’ headstone, glad to be there and marveling at how well the Finnertys have cared for it.

The rest of us stood by, marveling at how these two parallel stories – Tiller’s story of lost love, the Finnerty’s search for a forgotten loved one -- had come together in a farmer’s pasture in the shade of an old oak.