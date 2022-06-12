Lohmann: Will the show no longer go on for the Richmond Nativity Pageant?

In the early 1970s, when she was about 12 years old, Paige Quilter joined her father and three siblings as “people of Bethlehem” in the cast of the Richmond Nativity Pageant.

A decade later, 1982, she played the Virgin Mary in the Christmas Eve program; two hours after the performance, she was engaged to be married. In later years, her daughters joined the cast.

“There are all kinds of stories like that with our pageant,” Quilter said about the pageant, held for years at the Carillon in Byrd Park, which has become a featured element on the timeline of many families. “Just generations of stories.”

People who played baby Jesus as infants whose children did the same. One man, in his 70s, still wears the costume his father, decades ago, did in the role of one of the three kings.

In 2002, Quilter became the pageant’s director, a position she still holds – but perhaps not for long.

The pageant might be nearing the end of its almost century-long run.

First presented in 1924 on the steps of the State Capitol, the pageant was performed annually for many years except during World War II and for occasional inclement weather, but it has been put on just once in the last five years, first because of the closing of the Carillon for renovations and in the last two years because of COVID-19. Its future is most uncertain: it needs a new venue and younger leadership. If those issues cannot be positively addressed, current leaders say, the show will no longer go on.

So, they’re putting out a public call for any organizations or individuals who would be willing to take over management of the pageant. Current board members, who have decades of experience, are willing to assist in the transition; the pageant’s sets, props and wardrobe are ready to be turned over, as well as possibly the organization’s endowment to finance future productions, though it is managed by the Community Foundation and there is uncertainty about the conditions required for it to be transferred.

“I just don’t want to give up and say, ‘That’s it,’ without a fight,” said Upton Martin, treasurer of the Richmond Nativity Pageant Advisory Committee, of which he has been a member since it was created in the late 1980s.

But members of the committee also don’t see how they can keep going the way they are. Quilter said the bulk of the work tends to “fall on a group of about 15 of us,” and it’s time to see if anyone else is willing to share the load.

At its zenith, the pageant was presented with a cast and crew of about 300; at its most recent performance, it was about half of that.

Complicating everything has been the loss of its traditional venue, the Carillon.

Crowds grew so big following the first pageant in 1924 on the steps of the State Capitol that a stage was built elsewhere on Capitol Square. After World War II, the production was moved to the Carillon until 2017 when the Carillon was closed for renovation and the pageant couldn’t be held. There was no show again in 2018 for the same reason. In 2019, the pageant was held at Scottish Rite Temple on Hermitage Road – its first time indoors – and that went well, Quilter and Martin said, though different than past performances. COVID forced the pageant to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Pageant officials are operating under the impression they will not be able to return to the Carillon, even after renovations are competed, nor to the Scottish Rite Temple, which is in the process of being sold. They are not sure where to turn.

The pageant was sponsored by Richmond’s Parks and Recreation Department until 1982, when the nonprofit Richmond Nativity Pageant Advisory Committee was formed to operate the pageant. Some of the original members, such as Martin, are still on the committee, but are looking for a way to turn over operations to others.

“We need fresh blood,” said Martin, who is 77 and has been involved with the pageant for 70 years. He never played the role of Baby Jesus, he said, “But my granddaughter did, and I have been Joseph twice.”

As for what’s next, Martin said the committee would like “to help with the transition to a new organization, a new group of people.

“Getting people re-energized is something we’d like to do,” he said.

And if no one does, it will be time to move on, Quilter and Martin said.

“It will be a sad day,” Quilter said.

Meantime, for more information about becoming involved with the pageant, contact Paige Quilter at mrspdq@aol.com