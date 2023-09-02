QUESTION: What do you think of the new hybrid work models that so many companies are adopting in which employees are allowed to work from home two or three days a week?

ANSWER: We are not fans of the hybrid work model. We think that it hurts productivity, reduces collaboration, makes training employees more difficult and makes it hard to develop and maintain a positive culture. We’ve been watching this evolve for more than three years.

By way of full disclosure, we own Gather, a shared workspace. We are inherently biased toward wanting people to come to the office. With that said, we think that the evidence against hybrid work models is overwhelming.

We certainly acknowledge that some people who have jobs that do not require much collaboration can work from home effectively. For example, Polly worked from home quite effectively when she spent most of her time writing curriculum that she taught to middle managers and front-line workers at Fortune 500 companies.

The job required little to no collaboration and had firm deadlines that helped her to put her head down and focus on the work, while ignoring the distractions inherent in working from home.

We also acknowledge that having employees work from home can reduce occupancy costs for companies (e.g., rent).

This notwithstanding, we think that the hybrid work model hurts most companies for the four reasons outlined above and explained below.

Employees are less productive

A spouse, roommate, children and/or pets demand attention and distract the employee. The employee sees that load of laundry that needs to be started or the plants that need watering and just has to take care of the small task. A delivery man rings the doorbell or a neighbor comes by to chat for a few minutes. The television gets turned on at lunch and never gets turned off.

None of these distractions suck up large amounts of time. On the other hand, losing only 10 minutes a day is equivalent to a full workweek of lost productivity at the end of the year. Do the math:

10 minutes/day X 240 workdays/year ÷ 60 minutes/hour = 40 hours

Most employees who work from home lose a lot more than 10 minutes a day of productivity. We know a woman who works for a large company in the area. She has been working from home since COVID-19 hit.

One day, she got a day pass to work at Gather. She came and sat in the coworking area. She joined us for lunch at noon. Over lunch, she confessed that she had done as much work that morning as she normally did in an entire day.

Productivity can also be hurt by loneliness. Extroverts need the company of other people. Without human interaction, many extroverts will see their productivity plumet.

Reduces collaboration

Often the best solutions to problems come when employees collaborate effectively. One person tosses out an idea. A second builds on the original thought. A third person offers a refinement. Before long, the group has come up with a solution that is far superior to what any of them would have come up with on their own.

Yes, people working from home can use technology to collaborate. The truth is, collaboration isn’t as effective and won’t happen as often if employees are isolated in separate locations. Think of the many times that technology simply doesn’t work the way it should.

Informal meetings after the meeting don’t happen. Bumping into a colleague at the water cooler or at the coffee pot never happens. Employees don’t take their lunch breaks together. People will pop into a colleague’s office much more frequently than they will pick up the phone and call a fellow employee working from home.

It simply defies logic to argue that people will collaborate as frequently or as effectively if they are isolated in separate locations.

Training is more difficult

When employees have a question, they can’t ask the person sitting next to them — a phone call is required. Informal on-the-job training suffers. Again, technology can be used to enable training, but it’s rarely as effective as face-to-face training.

When Doug went to work at Capital One, he wanted to learn credit policy. So, one day each week, he would buy lunch for a colleague who was a credit policy expert and this person would teach Doug this critical skill. That would never have happened if the two had been working in different locations.

Training will be less effective, and the learning curve will be longer if people are working remotely.

Impedes culture building

Culture has been defined as the way things get done. It must start with leadership and be passed down throughout the organization. It is significantly more difficult for leaders to pass down their values to people whom they rarely see.

Building the culture you want is one of the most difficult things to do in business. The challenge is exacerbated if employees are isolated.

We realize that this answer will be unpopular with some because people like to work from home. It provides great flexibility. Employees like to be able to get the laundry done or the grass cut during the workday. It’s wonderful to be able to prep dinner and sip a glass of wine during your last call of the day. The flexibility to be able to take an extra half-hour at lunch to run an errand is fantastic. Not having to get dressed for work or commute saves time and money.

Unfortunately, most of these things also reduce an employee’s efficiency and effectiveness. On balance, we think that hybrid work is a bad idea.

