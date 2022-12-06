Williams: America can barely keep pace with the hate. On antisemitism, we must create a new normal

Virginia state government can barely keep pace with the hate.

The last two numerals stand for “Heil Hitler” — “H” being the eighth letter of the alphabet, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney returned late Saturday from Athens, Greece, where he was a speaker at the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism.

“Remember, this is held in what is called ‘The Cradle of Democracy.’ And we’re seeing a slippage of democracy in all these different countries in the West. And we’re seeing challenges to the rule of law, we’re seeing challenges to the legitimacy of our governing institutions, to electoral integrity as well,” Stoney said in an interview Monday.

“And while democracy has been under siege, I think ignorance and fear has been able to sort of slide in as well and start infecting people. And essentially, these people have been sowing the seeds of hate” and polarization, he said. “It’s not just in the United States. It’s across Europe as well.”

While he was gone, headlines in the U.S. featured the artist formerly known as Kanye West taking white supremacist Nick Fuentes on a dinner date with Donald Trump. Later, Ye would express admiration for Adolf Hitler — most recently calling on Jewish people to forgive him.

This uptick of antisemitism is a source of angst for Basya Gartenstein of the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond, who attended the Athens conference.

“The normalization, the validation and the numbness toward the murder of 6 million human beings, who also experienced persecution for thousands of years before the moment of the Holocaust, is terrifying,” Gartenstein said Tuesday.

“I think for humanity, that is just scary. If we can be numb to that, what do we feel something about?”

Youngkin established the commission following an increase in antisemitic incidents nationally and in Virginia. In 2021, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high with 2,717 separate incidents reported. In 2022 thus far, Virginia alone has seen nearly 350 reports of antisemitic acts, the report states.

“Public figures from the entertainment industry, professional sports, news producers, university professors, and even civil rights activists and public officials from both political parties have made a variety of antisemitic assertions,” it states. “Even a former president recently met with two notorious antisemites.”

“These public statements from some of the most influential people in the U.S. come as acts of violence ranging from shootings at synagogues and kosher markets to physical street attacks on Orthodox Jews have been reported with a disturbing frequency. Lamentably, antisemitic acts and statements are today more common, have entered into the mainstream of political and social discourse, and therefore risk becoming normalized.”

Risk?

We’re already there.

That former president, Donald Trump, saw “fine people” among the neo-Nazis, KKK members and other white supremacists who rallied in Charlottesville in August 2017.

One thing that Youngkin and his fellow Republicans can do is cease repeatedly invoking the name of George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist who lived through the Nazi occupation of his native Hungary. The mere mention of his name is a dog whistle, a vast conspiracy theory and an antisemitic trope about ubiquitous and nefarious Jewish influence.

Leadership needs to examine where tropes are appearing, Gartenstein said. “It’s baked into a lot of daily life.”

“If we don’t know how to identify them and how they’ve morphed over history, then also we can’t be proper upstanders” as opposed to bystanders, she said. “And I think there needs to be a translation of that for any community that’s facing hate.”

Stoney ate his first Shabbat dinner at the home of the U.S. ambassador to Greece George James Tsunis with members of Athens’ Jewish community.

“For me, it was more of a connection to the values I grew up with, which I stated in the speech,” he said. “My grandmother made it well known to us that the Jewish people are our closest brethren. She said to me, ‘They are like our cousins.’”

Gartenstein had a moment before the conference started to visit the Acropolis. At its foot are ruins that historians believe include the floor of a synagogue dating back to the 3rd Century B.C.

Williams: Rep. A. Donald McEachin did the village that raised him proud "We lived around the corner from each other in this Northern Henrico community off Hungary Road," writes The Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams, in remembering the late Congressman A. Donald McEachin.

Jewish people have inhabited Athens since the 4th Century B.C., fashioning their own distinct practices and traditions as part of a diverse Jewish diaspora, she said. It made her think of how diversity is integral to democracy and thriving societies — and how hatred of diversity undermines democracy.

We are experiencing that erosion in America. A tolerance for intolerance is on the rise. But racism and antisemitism have long been an unfortunate feature of our nation and the world.

If our democracy is to survive, much less thrive, we must create a new normal.