Williams: Back the Blue? In America, that's situational and political.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to that allegedly averted mass shooting at Dogwood Dell, there is no there there. And that’s an apt metaphor for “Back the Blue” in Richmond and beyond.

In Richmond, Dogwood Dell as the potential site of Fourth of July mass carnage has been debunked, at least in a court of law. A Richmond prosecutor, under stringent questioning from General District Judge David Hicks, said there was no evidence that the shooting was planned for that amphitheater, the site of a large Independence Day celebration.

But Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith is standing by his account, despite the inability to make it stick in court. And Monday, he attempted to shut down questioning on the matter altogether.

“We are closing all discussion about the planned Fourth of July mass shooting,” he said during a Monday media briefing.

Nope.

You don’t get to soak in praise before a national TV audience over a potentially bogus narrative, then clam up. Yes, the case is moving on to federal court. But it’s Richmond’s handling of the case — not the feds’ — that remains in question. If Smith won’t talk, the elected officials standing with him that day — and Mayor Levar Stoney was front and center — need to be demanding answers or answering questions.

The mass confusion surrounding Richmond’s potential mass shooting or the lies surrounding the tear-gassing of peaceful protesters on June 1, 2020, at the Robert E. Lee statue, did not create law enforcement’s credibility problem.

But that problem is growing.

Perhaps police thought they could ride out the 2020 moment of racial reckoning as violent crime spiked and right-wing politicians rallied to their defense. But now, law enforcement is catching it from all sides.

Protesters who chanted “defund the police” were calling for legislative action. But policing in America — and the response to it — has become so reactionary and politicized that it calls into question the viability of a political solution.

It has been an article of faith that the political right supports law enforcement and vice versa. A U.S. Capitol Police officer took a selfie with the insurrectionists attempting to overturn the results of a presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump.

A former Rocky Mount police sergeant, Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, was sentenced Thursday to seven years and three months in prison for his role in that riot, but also for what he did while free on bond. According to prosecutors, he amassed an “arsenal” of firearms and made incendiary political comments on social media and in text messages, according to a Roanoke Times story.

“If they come here again, many will die,” Robertson wrote in a text message to a friend, in apparent reference to federal authorities who had earlier searched his home. “I can kill every agent that they send for two weeks, maybe longer.”

Now, Robertson is going to prison in service of a man many Americans, including elected officials, curiously deem above the law.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin came to Trump’s defense in a dubious tweet. And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, had the audacity to tweet “DEFUND THE FBI!” without a trace of irony, after that agency executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence as part of an investigation into potentially missing classified documents.

Yes, Greene appropriated the language of the Black Lives Matter movement she holds in contempt. Who has more reason than African Americans to be leery of the FBI, who spied on the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin, Malcolm X and the Black Panthers, and even kept a file on basketball star Bill Russell?

Those abuses were ignored, if not encouraged, by the political right. But in this bizarre moment, Trump and his supporters are suggesting that the FBI had planted evidence against him. And a man police say was armed was fatally shot Thursday at Cincinnati’s FBI office.

Criminal justice in America was built on a foundation of inequity, designed to police the impoverished and people of color and treat the powerful with deference. The noise you hear is people squawking that the FBI has gone off-script.

The reaction to policing in America has always been situational and political. Some of the loudest voices decrying the Trump residence search could rationalize police killing an unarmed Black person like, say, Breonna Taylor, who was slain in bed by Louisville police.

In case you missed the disregard by congressional Republicans for fallen U.S. Capitol police officers, “Back the Blue” has always depended on whose ox is being gored, tasered or shot. But this week’s events show that the status quo is not sustainable — even for police.

When the rule of law is under assault, support for law enforcement is illusory. There is no there there.