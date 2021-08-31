Williams: Climate change is compounding social injustice. It must be addressed.

On Thursday there will be a flood preparedness town hall at Tidewater Community College in Portsmouth.

"We want to reach out to the community to make them understand that their involvement is critical to this flooding master plan that the state is planning," Godfrey said, adding that a quarter of the plan's funding is designated for low-income communities

Sheri Shannon, co-founder with Amy Wentz of the environmental organization Southside ReLeaf in Richmond, reached out to friends in New Orleans after Ida hit, to see how they were doing.

"They're nervous, they’re anxious and, they’re just like, 'We’re scared. We don’t know what’s going to happen.' For the folks who were able to evacuate, which in itself is a privilege, they are just uncertain of what they’re going to go home to," Shannon said.

“And then you see and hear the cries of desperation, people who are begging to be rescued because they could not evacuate for whatever reason, and they are trapped in their attics and trapped on their rooftops, and we are reliving that trauma from Katrina, again. And it doesn't have to be that way.”