Williams: College campuses are no cocoon from the violence afflicting our communities

University of Virginia students and others on Monday sing "Amazing Grace" during a vigil for three students killed in a campus shooting. A suspect was arrested in Henrico County. Visit https://bit.ly/3XfpQCb for updated coverage.

Richmond Councilman Michael Jones roamed the gridiron as a linebacker at the University of Colorado when that team’s star quarterback, Saul Aunese, died of stomach cancer in September 1989.

“We played with tears in our eyes,” Jones recalled of the Buffaloes’ next game. “The tough piece was, we really came into an understanding of how finite we were. See, we were athletes man — football players big and strong. And it’s like, dang, we can die ... so we were shook. Shook to our core.”

Tim Longo, UVA’s Vice President for Safety and Security and Chief of Police, speaks during a press conference in Charlottesville on Monday, November 14, 2022, to offer updates on the shooting that took place on UVA’s Grounds on the evening of Sunday, November 13. University Police have identified a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., in the shooting that took the lives of three people and injured two more and the suspect is currently in custody. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH

Now try imagining not one but several teammates being murdered.

We’re shook to our core after the latest shooting, this one at the University of Virginia. It took the lives of three football players and wounded two others. It’s a tragedy that would be unimaginable if it weren’t so dangerously close to becoming commonplace.

People gathered Monday at the University of Virginia for a vigil after a shooting on campus left three students dead and two injured.

Four University of Idaho students were killed Sunday at a home near the school’s campus with a knife or edged weapon. On Friday in Philadelphia, a group of Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint and held in an off-campus apartment. And the April 16, 2007, horror at Virginia Tech remains the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

The deceased victims of the UVa shooting were Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — well-regarded, it seems, by everyone but their assailant.

Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Their photos reflect three handsome, smiling gents in navy jackets, white shirts and orange-and-blue striped ties, looking like the epitome of youthful promise. The same, at one time, might have been said of the young man charged with their murders, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

But as three young Black men, Davis, Chandler and Perry were as endangered by gun violence as any group in America.

Students and community members gather for a candle light vigil after a shooting that left three students dead on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to an April 2022 report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, young Black males represent 2% of the total U.S. population but accounted for approximately 38% of all gun homicide deaths in 2020. More than half of all Black teens (15-19) who died in 2020 were killed by gun violence. And in a conclusion that is no news to anyone in Richmond, Black children and teens “face alarmingly high rates of gun victimization.”

In Richmond, seemingly on a daily basis, this gun violence plays out to much smaller headlines. But make no mistake: This is a crisis that requires an intense and holistic response.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

We must interrogate every aspect of our culture: the breakdown of the African American family, pervasive racial disparities in wealth and health, the poisonous political environment, the hegemony of the gun industry.

Music too often seems to less reflect our blood-stained reality than to predict or even promote it. Takeoff, of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed Nov. 1 in Houston. He was 28.

UVA police released a photo saying they’re looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident on Grounds.

We sell weapons of mass destruction to young men whose brains aren’t fully formed — something that doesn’t happen until the mid- to late-20s. Our nation values and protects the Second Amendment above life itself.

There’s still much to learn about the “why” behind what happened in Charlottesville, though no conceivable circumstances explain or excuse such an act.

“This is your family away from home,” Councilman Jones, who is also pastor of Village of Faith, said of the football team. “So I can only imagine what those guys are going through, and to have it happen so suddenly.”

Christopher Darnell Jones is shown in a Times-Dispatch photo from 2018.

The bucolic college campus, as narratives went, offered refuge from the violence of the outside world. That notion should have been dispelled on Aug. 1, 1966, when Marine veteran Charles Whitman opened fire from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing or injuring dozens. But we cling to myths hard.

Jones had teammates who were members of the notorious Los Angeles-based Crips gang. But he said they were expected to leave that culture behind in Boulder.

“We left those environments where guns were necessary,” said Jones, from San Diego. College, he said, is “like wonderland. It’s a place where you don’t need the things, the trappings, of some of the neighborhood you came out of.”

Jones has a niece who is a sophomore at UVa. His son is on the football team at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. His daughter played basketball at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“As a parent, you’re always concerned about their safety. So man, I can only imagine what these parents are going through. That’s the call you don’t want.”

College, for many, is a ticket to a better life. The relationships and connections you make there can take you places in life well beyond the athletic field. But football, increasingly criticized for its body-damaging violence, can teach lessons.

“In football, we’re out there hitting each other, but we’re not trying to hurt each other,” Jones said. “I wish that same mindset carried over into our neighborhoods, into the streets.”

Football players are taught that the guy who retaliates is the one who’ll be penalized. They’re told to find a way to respond within the rules, Jones said.

“We have to have that same understanding in life.”

