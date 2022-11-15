Williams: College campuses are no cocoon from the violence afflicting our communities

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Richmond Councilman Michael Jones roamed the gridiron as a linebacker at the University of Colorado when that team’s star quarterback, Saul Aunese, died of stomach cancer in September 1989.

“We played with tears in our eyes,” Jones recalled of the Buffaloes’ next game. “The tough piece was, we really came into an understanding of how finite we were. See, we were athletes man — football players big and strong. And it’s like, dang, we can die ... so we were shook. Shook to our core.”

Now try imagining not one but several teammates being murdered.

We’re shook to our core after the latest shooting, this one at the University of Virginia. It took the lives of three football players and wounded two others. It’s a tragedy that would be unimaginable if it weren’t so dangerously close to becoming commonplace.

Four University of Idaho students were killed Sunday at a home near the school’s campus with a knife or edged weapon. On Friday in Philadelphia, a group of Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint and held in an off-campus apartment. And the April 16, 2007, horror at Virginia Tech remains the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

The deceased victims of the UVa shooting were Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry — well-regarded, it seems, by everyone but their assailant.

Their photos reflect three handsome, smiling gents in navy jackets, white shirts and orange-and-blue striped ties, looking like the epitome of youthful promise. The same, at one time, might have been said of the young man charged with their murders, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

But as three young Black men, Davis, Chandler and Perry were as endangered by gun violence as any group in America.

According to an April 2022 report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, young Black males represent 2% of the total U.S. population but accounted for approximately 38% of all gun homicide deaths in 2020. More than half of all Black teens (15-19) who died in 2020 were killed by gun violence. And in a conclusion that is no news to anyone in Richmond, Black children and teens “face alarmingly high rates of gun victimization.”

In Richmond, seemingly on a daily basis, this gun violence plays out to much smaller headlines. But make no mistake: This is a crisis that requires an intense and holistic response.

We must interrogate every aspect of our culture: the breakdown of the African American family, pervasive racial disparities in wealth and health, the poisonous political environment, the hegemony of the gun industry.

Music too often seems to less reflect our blood-stained reality than to predict or even promote it. Takeoff, of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed Nov. 1 in Houston. He was 28.

We sell weapons of mass destruction to young men whose brains aren’t fully formed — something that doesn’t happen until the mid- to late-20s. Our nation values and protects the Second Amendment above life itself.

There’s still much to learn about the “why” behind what happened in Charlottesville, though no conceivable circumstances explain or excuse such an act.

“This is your family away from home,” Councilman Jones, who is also pastor of Village of Faith, said of the football team. “So I can only imagine what those guys are going through, and to have it happen so suddenly.”

The bucolic college campus, as narratives went, offered refuge from the violence of the outside world. That notion should have been dispelled on Aug. 1, 1966, when Marine veteran Charles Whitman opened fire from a tower at the University of Texas at Austin, killing or injuring dozens. But we cling to myths hard.

Jones had teammates who were members of the notorious Los Angeles-based Crips gang. But he said they were expected to leave that culture behind in Boulder.

“We left those environments where guns were necessary,” said Jones, from San Diego. College, he said, is “like wonderland. It’s a place where you don’t need the things, the trappings, of some of the neighborhood you came out of.”

Jones has a niece who is a sophomore at UVa. His son is on the football team at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. His daughter played basketball at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“As a parent, you’re always concerned about their safety. So man, I can only imagine what these parents are going through. That’s the call you don’t want.”

College, for many, is a ticket to a better life. The relationships and connections you make there can take you places in life well beyond the athletic field. But football, increasingly criticized for its body-damaging violence, can teach lessons.

“In football, we’re out there hitting each other, but we’re not trying to hurt each other,” Jones said. “I wish that same mindset carried over into our neighborhoods, into the streets.”

Football players are taught that the guy who retaliates is the one who’ll be penalized. They’re told to find a way to respond within the rules, Jones said.

“We have to have that same understanding in life.”