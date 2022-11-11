Williams: Elected officials on social media: Please post respectfully and responsibly.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tweeting is risky business, even if you own Twitter.

It doesn't take 280 characters to post something so wrongheaded as to be potentially destructive. In general, you have to wonder why so many politicians avail themselves of social media, which is often so politically incorrect.

But some elected officials can't resist these often-charmless forums. Which brings us to Richmond council member Ann-Frances Lambert and Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Midlothian.

Lambert got into a social media tiff over a tweet citing a potential public safety hazard, accompanied by a photo of a work van parked on a VCU-area sidewalk.

"@VCU @DPW_RichmondVA these guys are blocking the sidewalk, forcing students to walk in a busy road at rush hour. Harrison and Cumberland at the VCU parking deck," Daniel Wagner (@dwagsRVA) tweeted.

The response to this anodyne post by Lambert, who does not represent the area in question, reads as flip, dismissive and vaguely hostile.

"ask them to move their vehicle politely if it bothers you," Lambert (@AnnCan2020) tweeted, followed by three collision emojis, which look like fiery starbursts. "the reality is people are not applying to become cops this includes our region. So do your part and call the non emergency number 646-5100. Take your chances on being a #Karen here in #RealRichmond. (Another collision emoji.) #StayWoke"

Wagner did his part by alerting Virginia Commonwealth University and Richmond's Department of Public Works.

"To call this response insensitive would be generous," Wagner tweeted. "It is more accurately dangerous. Keep it to yourself."

The exchange attracted the attention of local TV reporters, including Tyler Layne of CBS 6, who asked Lambert if she thought her response as a council member was appropriate -- particularly the "Karen" part.

"Karen, what that does that mean?" Lambert said. "It's a term that's out there. I believe Black Twitter uses it. So a Karen, that term, it was used in context."

"Karen" came into our lexicon as a term for white women who gratuitously call the police on Black people doing everyday things, such as barbecuing in a public park. In perhaps in the most notorious case, the "Central Park Karen" called police on a Black male birdwatcher who'd asked her to abide by rules in that section of the park by leashing her dog.

At least some people actually named Karen are not happy to have their name appropriated as a shorthand for a form of racism. Understandable. But for Lambert to go there, complete with a "stay woke" hashtag, is a headscratcher, given the lack of an obvious racial subtext.

It's the job of regular folks to abide by the laws, not to enforce them. That's what we pay taxes for government to do. Many of us aren't terribly eager to engage in confrontations with strangers. In this day and age, such an exchange can go sideways real quick if it doesn't come from an authority figure -- or even if it does.

The situation suggests that social media's shortcomings as a forum for engagement between elected officials and constituents because its so often fraught with snark, disinformation and lies of the type that got Donald Trump suspended from Twitter.

Which brings us to Chase, the state senator from Chesterfield who again promoted election suspicion and denial in her post-election tweet on the outcome of the Midlothian district contest for a seat on the Chesterfield Board of Supervisors.

Democrat Mark Miller appears to be the winner of that contest, with a lead of more than 1,500 votes over his opponent, Republican Jennifer McNinch. But Chase, an ardent Trump supporter, even as fellow Republicans such as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears hop off that wagon, apparently subscribes to the philosophy that any election a Republican loses is an election rigged.

"Once the mail in ballots were counted the race was called for Mark Miller. The results changed overnight. Sound familiar? I personally would like to see a full forensic audit of this race," she posted Wednesday morning on Facebook. She called for a "full forensic audit" of the contest, "especially a closer inspection of the mail in ballots."

"After the 2020 mail in ballot fiasco occurred across the country and everything that I learned about the untrustworthy mail in ballots, I’m going to now question every outcome in which a race like this one that occurred in Chesterfield flips or changes changes (sic) the outcome from Republican to Democrat," she wrote.

That last part Randolph-Macon College political scientist Rich Meagher to tweet: "She's giving away the game here - it's not the process she actually cares about, it's the outcome."

Chase's post is on brand and likely won't hurt her political prospects. But election denial, and the promotion of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories about election integrity, erode faith in our electoral process and destabilize democracy itself.

Social media can be intoxicating. But if elected officials are going to use it regularly, they need to post respectfully and responsibly.