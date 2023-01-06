Williams: Enrichmond Foundation must be held accountable. Its victims must be made whole

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Six months after Enrichmond Foundation’s vote to dissolve, and the vanishing of tens of thousands of dollars it was holding for its 86 partner organizations, none of its victims have been made whole and no one has been held accountable.

The foundation, established in 1990 to support the development of local parks and public spaces, dissolved in July, two months after its longtime executive director, John Sydnor, quietly left the nonprofit.

The foundation’s longtime relationship with the city of Richmond gave it a measure of credibility as a fiscal agent that in hindsight was vastly unwarranted. The situation carries a stench. But the response so far to its abrupt dissolution is to ignore the fresh mound of upturned dirt covering the buried body.

“I am sorry to say that ‘debacle’ continues to be an apt description of this situation,” Dave Pohlmann, president of Richmond Tree Stewards, said in an email Friday. “Very little, if any, progress has been made in coming to any kind of resolution, of making the 80-plus partners whole, or of holding anyone accountable for what has happened.”

Pohlmann said he and a few other former Enrichmond partners had brief conversations with a Richmond detective, “but his position was that there was no evidence of a crime, and without some evidence he could not investigate. Apparently a Foundation voting to dissolve itself, and then refusing to have any contact with its former partners or to even provide any financial information as to the status of the holdings for which they were a fiduciary agent, is not a crime. In the words of the detective, it is just ‘evidence of poor business practice.’”

Kristen Nye, vice president of the Richmond City Council, begs to differ.

“It appears that a crime was committed, and it definitely needs to be investigated,” she said.

“These groups that range in size from a few members to hundreds of members have put their heart and soul into supporting different initiatives and different parks in our city. And they deserve to have an answer to what has happened to their funds. And they deserve to get those funds back so they can continue to support the community like they’ve been doing,” she said.

Indeed. “Move along, nothing to see here” is unacceptable.

Several years ago, Enrichmond acquired two historic African American cemeteries, East End and Evergreen. Ultimately, a descendants group and a cemetery historian would express grave doubts about Enrichmond’s stewardship and transparency.

In the spring of 2021, the administration of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, concerned about the rancor between the descendants group and Enrichmond, withdrew $75,000 in annual funding — effectively a vote of no confidence.

Hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars were funneled to Enrichmond and its holding company, Parity LLC, to facilitate its takeover of the cemeteries. We need to know what became of those funds and the private donations to its partners.

The opacity of the past cannot be a template moving forward.

Amid the wreckage, there are signs of movement.

The assets of the organization are being turned over to the city of Richmond, according to board member John Mitchell Jr., the great-great-nephew of John Mitchell Jr., the businessman, former city councilman and editor of the Richmond Planet, who is buried at Evergreen.

“The only person on the board now is me. I’m the last man standing,” said Mitchell, who rejoined the board in July after the nonprofit dissolved. “I’m dealing with the city now as far as turning over the assets. Period.”

In the aftermath of Enrichmond’s dissolution, the volunteer group Friends of East End has returned to East End cemetery, removing heaps of brush, tree limbs, and cut logs from its interior and moving them to the road for Henrico County to pick up, said Brian Palmer, a Friends member who has documented this debacle. “No organized volunteer workdays yet. We’re still holding off.”

Meanwhile, Richmond Tree Stewards has been granted 501(c)(3) status, opened its own bank account, and received permission to solicit donations in Virginia, Pohlmann said.

“Thanks to the support of a primary donor as well as contributions from a number of Stewards, we have been able to continue our work of caring for Richmond’s trees,” he said. “We trained a new class of prospective Stewards this past fall, our largest class ever; and we managed to give away 2,000 trees to local homeowners at an event in October.”

Unfortunately, from what Pohlmann has gathered, other former Enrichmond partners have not fared nearly as well. “All of us could do a much better job of our volunteer work for the City if our funds on deposit with Enrichmond were restored to us.”

That needs to happen.

Someone must be held responsible. Numerous partners must be made whole.

The city needs to step up and make this matter right.

