Williams: Harry F. Byrd Sr. was a racist. But if context counts, his statue belongs in Capitol Square.

A marker at the Capitol Square statue of Harry Flood Byrd Sr. touts "his devotion throughout a long public career to governmental restraint and programs in the best interest of all the people of Virginia."

That's a lie, of course.

Byrd — a former state and U.S. senator and governor of Virginia — was dedicated first and foremost to keeping Black Virginians in their place as an ardent segregationist and architect of Massive Resistance during a political career that spanned from 1916 to 1965.

Virginia, in this regard, was considered a leader by other Southern states, says public historian Lauranett Lee: "Byrd personified the machine segregationists built to resist change."

On Wednesday, the Virginia House of Delegates voted to remove Byrd's statue from Capitol Square in the latest chapter of Virginia's racial reckoning.

Hooray for purging racist symbols from our landscape, right?

Well, not so fast.

To maintain Confederate statues on Monument Avenue is to promote the lie of the Lost Cause. But to remove Byrd from Capitol Square is to hide an ugly truth about the history of Virginia government.