Williams: "If we live up to it." Richmond's newest monument celebrates freedom, not oppression.

Thursday, Jason Jones declared himself “blessed and thankful” as he studied an artist’s rendition of the moment Bramble described.

“Everything’s gotta come full circle,” he said, of the progress the realization of this monument represents.

Has it though?

Elder described the Brown’s Island monument as “something you want to bring your kids to.” But in America today, the mere idea of exposing their children to this history has some parents sputtering with rage.

Tuesday night, an hour north of Richmond, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 to keep Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project out of the county’s public schools — part of a cynical tactic by the right to stir up its base with anti-Black sentiment. The word “freedom” has been contorted into an aggressive form of narcissism and ignorance.

Historian Barbara Fields spoke these cautionary words decades ago:

“I think what we need to remember most of all is that the Civil War is not over until we, today, have done our part in fighting it...,” she said.