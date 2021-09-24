Williams: "If we live up to it." Richmond's newest monument celebrates freedom, not oppression.

The Emancipation and Freedom Monument pulls off an impressive feat: It manages to communicate the horrors of enslavement while conveying hope.
Scars crisscross the Black man’s back but he remains unbowed. Unshackled from slavery, his outstretched muscular arms project power and fresh agency. The Black woman cradles an infant in one arm who underscores the brutality of an institution in which newborns inherit bondage; her other arm holds aloft a paper with the date of the Jan. 1, 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, the year in Roman numerals.
Her expressive eyes hope for better days ahead for her and her child.
When we peer into the future, what do we see?
With the unveiling of Richmond’s newest monument and the unseating of Confederate statues, we’ve shifted from a city that elaborately lauds oppression to one that celebrates freedom.
The Virginia Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Commission toiled nearly a decade to bring us this monument at the end of the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge onto Brown’s Island.
It was worth the wait.
On a sun-splashed autumn afternoon, a steady and diverse stream of people visited the monument, snapping photos or meditating at a statue whose humility is the spiritual opposite of the grandiose, recently removed Robert E. Lee statue.
“I believe it’s a good representation of what our people have gone through and what we’re still struggling to get to now,” said Pam Elder of Chesterfield County.
I had the privilege of seeing the Emancipation Proclamation at the National Archives during a rare showing of the document in January 1993. I wrote that “detractors would say the proclamation isn’t worth the paper on which it was written” because it declared free only the enslaved in the rebellious Southern states.
Historian Edward Ayers, president emeritus of the University of Richmond, had a more learned and nuanced assessment Thursday.
“It freed everyone where the United States Army had established dominion, which was a lot of people,” he said. “Without the Emancipation Proclamation, hundreds of thousands of enslaved people would not have been freed during the war.”
“What’s so important about it is it gave moral meaning to the Union cause beyond preserving the United States that had protected slavery throughout its existence. It’s a pivot toward a declaration of a different purpose for the war.”
A Baltimore man I interviewed at the National Archives in 1993 was moved at seeing the document.
Even though all enslaved people weren’t immediately freed as a result of President Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation, the yearnings of the enslaved “were fulfilled on a special day,” said the Rev. Peter Bramble.
Thursday, Jason Jones declared himself “blessed and thankful” as he studied an artist’s rendition of the moment Bramble described.
“Everything’s gotta come full circle,” he said, of the progress the realization of this monument represents.
Has it though?
Elder described the Brown’s Island monument as “something you want to bring your kids to.” But in America today, the mere idea of exposing their children to this history has some parents sputtering with rage.
Tuesday night, an hour north of Richmond, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 to keep Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project out of the county’s public schools — part of a cynical tactic by the right to stir up its base with anti-Black sentiment. The word “freedom” has been contorted into an aggressive form of narcissism and ignorance.
Historian Barbara Fields spoke these cautionary words decades ago:
“I think what we need to remember most of all is that the Civil War is not over until we, today, have done our part in fighting it...,” she said.
“You can say, “There’s no such thing as slavery anymore. We’re all citizens. But ... If some citizens live in houses and others live on the street, the Civil War is still going on. It’s still to be fought. And regrettably, it can still be lost.”
Our public policies have long promoted perpetual inequity — in education, health, wealth, and yes, even freedom. You can easily make the case that the South lost the battle but is winning the war. The monuments we choose today should be guideposts, not “mission accomplished” banners.
We have taken down monuments to white supremacy and erected others based on racial equality. Such symbolism “can mean a lot,” Ayers said. “It depends if we live up to it. By itself, it’s a beginning, not a culmination.”
The rusted chains at this monument do not fall to the ground, despite their detachment from the freedman. They stand, as if held up by an unseen force. I’m not sure if it was artist Thomas Jay Warren’s intent, but there’s a metaphor there.
The war to free our nation from hate and oppression never ended. We’ve got to do our part in fighting it.
