Williams: Kanye West's fashion statement says more about his narcissism than about white lives.

In a toxic political landscape already populated by Clarence Thomas and Herschel Walker, Black folks hardly need Ye trolling us.

But that’s what we got when the artist formerly known as Kanye West donned a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his Paris fashion show — arm in arm with the similarly attired Trump devotee, Candace Owens — the same time he was tossing shade at Black Lives Matter, calling it a “scam” in an Instagram stories post.

The erstwhile presidential candidate topped off his Race Traitor Tour with an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” getting the soft treatment from a talk show host whose stock-in-trade is peddling white supremacist paranoia about the impending demise of White Christian America.

When Carlson asked why he wore the shirt, Ye recounted a conversation with his father. “I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny. I said, ‘Dad, why do you think it was funny?’ He said, “Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”

Which is exactly the point.

Whoever said white lives don’t matter in a nation where white lives have always mattered most of all? People feel compelled to say Black lives matter because of the preponderance of evidence, for more than 400 years, that Black lives don’t.

Carlson questioned why Ye’s shirt should be controversial, as if somehow unaware that the mere assertion that Black lives matter likely drives many of his viewers to apoplexy.

Ye knows this. So his latest fashion accessory comes across as a cynical bit of clout chasing and publicity seeking.

The young rapper who accused then-President George W. Bush of not caring about Black people in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has become a BFF of Donald Trump, who seldom bothered to mask his contempt for Black people.

“C’mon man, Trump’s the [bleep],” Ye told Carlson. “What do you mean, he has his own buildings. What are you talking about? He’s like Ralph Lauren. He made Ivanka.”

It’s hard to get a handle on Ye, who doesn’t fit neatly in the package of “Black conservative” or contrarian. For help, I reached out to Shawn Utsey, a professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Utsey explained Ye’s behavior through the framework of “racial identity development,” a theory that explains how people become psychologically attached to their race group membership.

In life, “you begin to have certain experiences that shape your racial identity,” among your family, peers and the larger community, he said. Ye’s identity was greatly influenced by his mother, Donda West, who had an education doctorate and was a Virginia Union University alumna. It’s widely believe that her death in 2007 sent him into a spiral from which he has yet to recover.

As Black people, we go about our lives hoping that we can simply be citizens. But in what W.E.B. DuBois called our double-consciousness, “We’re trying to live in two worlds,” Utsey said.

A heightened level of celebrity, and growing cross-racial appeal, can complicate matters.

“Kanye has reached that point of fame where his attempt to constantly be ‘crossing over’ rules many of his decisions,” Utsey said. “He’s trying to adjust to his fame and fortune.”

Other celebrities conflicted by such crossover appeal include Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan (“Republicans buy sneakers, too”) and O.J. Simpson (“I’m not Black, I’m O.J.”). As Oprah Winfrey reached the celebrity stratosphere, “race became less salient with her,” Utsey said. When neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson became a political star, “he had to reconfigure his racial identity.”

Such “code-switching” can be a way of life for us. But when we finally become comfortable with our racial identity, we no longer have anything to prove and become comfortable forming alliances with people outside our race, Utsey said. “The final stage is when we have internalized our racial identity in a way that’s healthy and productive.”

“Healthy” does not seem to describe Ye’s state of mind, but the shirts can’t be dismissed as a stunt. “It keeps him in the news cycle. It keeps us talking about Kanye.” Utsey said.

The shirts and his pro-Trump talk have won West kudos from the MAGA crowd. Then again, as Utsey pointed out, the enslaved who supported the agenda of the master were rewarded, because that support “made the master safe and secure in his position.”

Utsey is not sure we should be reacting to Ye. “It’s not really going to advance the Black agenda. It’s what Kanye wants. We’re going to feed his narcissism, his ego...It’s not even a conversation we should be having, but we’re having it.”

We’d rather not. But we don’t have the luxury of ignoring folks like Ye, who tend to be weaponized against our interests.

Everyone is entitled to an opinion. But if Ye’s fashion statement is nothing more than an attention grab, it’s a bad look.