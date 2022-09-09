Williams: Law enforcement no place for Oath Keepers — in Chesterfield or anywhere

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Neo-Nazis have First Amendment rights, too. But you wouldn’t want them populating local law enforcement.

The Oath Keepers are an extremist anti-government militia group. Lest you think it out of bounds to mention them in the same breath as Nazis, let’s revisit the testimony of Jason Van Tatenhove, former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Van Tatenhove said he decided to quit the group after happening upon a conversation of Oath Keepers and associates in a Montana grocery store, “where they were talking about how the Holocaust was not real. And that was for me something I just could not abide.”

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four co-defendants from the group are facing seditious conspiracy charges related to the insurrection. Other members have pleaded guilty. More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

Whatever the “oath” in that title suggests, it’s not to the Constitution or the rule of law.

As of Aug. 8, the Center on Extremism had identified more than 370 individuals in the Oath Keepers database who it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies across the country, including at least 10 chiefs of police and 11 sheriffs.

The Chesterfield deputy, whose name was not released, was hired in 2018 and left on active-duty military orders overseas in September 2021, with a 2023 scheduled return date, Leonard said.

In a statement, Leonard said that “as a constitutional officer, I will always defend individual constitutional rights.”

“Memberships in an organization such as Oath Keepers, as well as many other groups, is a protected First Amendment right,” he said. “However, if at any time the line is crossed to violence, any criminal act, or any actions discriminatory in any fashion, swift action will be taken as that behavior will never be acceptable or tolerated.”

All of which raises the question of exactly who else, from what group, is under his command?

Perhaps Leonard is waiting for his unnamed deputy to participate in an insurrection, as was the case with two Rocky Mount police officers, before he takes action.

According to the Center on Extremism report, “some individuals offered to use their position to introduce fellow members of law enforcement to Oath Keepers ideology to ultimately recruit them.”

In this context, Leonard is potentially opening up his organization as an Oath Keepers recruiting ground.

The Chesterfield NAACP is calling for the firing of the deputy.

“Demanding integrity in our law enforcement agencies is a core mission of the NAACP,” the organization said in a statement Thursday. “The public trust in such organizations is compromised when issues like these arise.”

Precedent challenges Leonard’s reasoning.

The 1st Amendment did not preserve the job of Daniel Morley, a school resource officer in Chesterfield County who was fired in April 2019 after an investigation into his ties with a white nationalist organization. Nor did it protect former Sgt. Robert A. Stamm of the Virginia Division of Capitol Police, who was accused of having “an affinity” for white supremacy symbols.

Sadly, law enforcement has long history as a haven for white supremacists and other extremists. The Oath Keepers are using the military and law enforcement agencies as a training ground, with dangerous national security implications.

It’s not as if we’re out of the woods as far as insurrections go. Jan. 6, 2021, looks more like a beginning than an end.

When Van Tatenhove was asked what the Oath Keepers’ vision for America was, he said: “It doesn’t necessarily include the rule of law… It includes violence. It includes trying to get their way through lies, through deceit, through intimidation, and through the perpetration of violence. The swaying of people who may not know better through lies and rhetoric and propaganda that can get swept up in these moments.”

Oath Keepers began making a name for itself at the 2014 Bundy Ranch standoff in Nevada. A year later, heavily armed members patrolled the streets of Ferguson, Mo., during unrest on the anniversary of the slaying of unarmed teenager Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer.

Jon Belmar, then-chief of the St. Louis County Police Department, deemed their presence “unnecessary and inflammatory.”

Which perfectly describes having an Oath Keeper in the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.