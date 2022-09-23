Williams: Mathews County must not surrender its Confederate monument to a Confederate group

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Once in the not-so-distant past, before jurisdictions gained local control, the Commonwealth of Virginia enacted laws to protect Confederate monuments.

Today, in Mathews County, the Board of Supervisors is mulling privatization as a means of preservation.

Why not surrender the courthouse also?

The symbolism would be the same.

In a November 2021 referendum, 80% of county voters opposed the relocation of this Soldiers and Sailors Monument. That’s a result you might expect in a conservative Virginia county whose Black population is 8%.

But that vote wasn’t good enough for folks who fear that overwhelmingly Republican Mathews, in an outbreak of wokeness, will somehow, someday, reverse that decision.

“Democracy is democracy,” says Edith Turner, president of the Mathews NAACP. “But they don’t believe in democracy or that democracy works. So rather than let the vote stand, they feel like they need something else.”

That “something else” has the tiny Mathews NAACP seeking aide from big legal guns.

Joseph G. Davis of the Washington law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Kaitlin Banner, deputy legal director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, wrote a letter on behalf of the Mathews NAACP. They argued that the county’s support of Confederate displays “creates a hostile and unwelcoming environment for Black families in Mathews.”

“The Board of Supervisors’ consideration of deeding the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and surrounding land on the Historic Courthouse Square to pro-Confederacy groups would move Mathews County backwards,” and likely be in violation of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, they wrote.

The statue in question, like many Confederate monuments, was erected during the early 20th century, a time when white Southerners brutally reasserted their dominance over African Americans.

During a public hearing Wednesday, Sharon Dequaine told the board that the Mathews statue was erected in 1912 during a peak time for lynchings of Black men in Virginia, several years before the release of the film “Birth of a Nation” spurred a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan.

“It was a declaration and a daily reminder of who holds power and who doesn’t,” she said.

In a county with gateways prominently featuring Confederate flags, where tiny Confederate flags until two months ago festooned the Confederate monument, Dequaine predicted that “once that land is private, those flags will grow larger and larger.”

The threat of a lawsuit has further raised temperatures in Mathews, a rural Chesapeake Bay locale of about 8,500 people.

“All eyes are on Mathews,” speaker Randall Dobson said at the hearing. “Why are they all on Mathews? Because we had the nerve to push back against what we don’t like,” he said, adding that government can’t keep taking from one group and giving to another.

“Wake up. Show the rest of America that you can get some backbone and push back and say we’re not gonna knuckle under.”

Another resident called the NAACP “a Marxist, activist, segregationist organization” — an over-the-top description of a fundamentally mainstream, historically integrated civil rights group.

Turner — who claims enslaved ancestors and those who fought for the Union — said during an interview that some residents are “still salty” about the renaming of Lee-Jackson Elementary School to Mathews Elementary in May 2021.

She cited a prevailing sentiment that the Black residents are being stirred up by white liberals who have moved to Mathews from elsewhere.

“I don’t need anyone to tell me what to say or think,” she said. “I have a mind of my own.”

Christine Ulrich told the supervisors that “public land is a sacred trust held for the good of the whole community.”

“But now, you apparently are considering a proposal to sell that public spot ... to a private group that of course wants to fly the flag of a government and a way of life defined and made possible by slavery.” She added that when the Civil War started, 42% of the residents of Mathews were enslaved.

Perhaps the problem in the framing of the debate over Confederate monuments is that it’s invariably framed in Black and white. But our moment of racial reckoning has morphed into a real question of whether American democracy can survive.

The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection demands clear eyes about how an unresolved and mythologized past threatens our future as a cohesive nation. The folks who supported an attempt to violently overturn a presidential election are spoiling for a new Civil War. Now is no time to wax romantic about the old one.

This board must not place its foot on the scale to celebrate the wrong side of history. It needs to step off.

This isn’t just about the tender feelings of Black people. It never was.