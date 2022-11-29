Williams: Rep. A. Donald McEachin did the village that raised him proud

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Daryl Cumber Dance was thrilled to recently cast a ballot to reelect Rep. A. Donald McEachin, whom she'd watch grow up around the corner from her Middleton Gee community home in Northern Henrico County.

"That was a very special treat for me. And also, Donald represents Charles City, which is my home," recalled Dance, an author, folklorist and professor emerita of English at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond.

The death of McEachin, 61, was jolting news for his constituents, and even for those who follow Virginia politics closely. But it hit closer for those of us who once called Middleton Gee home.

Donald McEachin was one of us.

Dance's son Warren attended the University of Virginia law school with McEachin. Another neighbor in that peer group, Joi Jeter Taylor, would become chief judge of Richmond Circuit Court.

“So proud, always, of the young people in the community and their success," Dance said. "It’s reinforcing. I’m glad I raised my children here.”

I recall Donald as a quiet lanky tweener, several years younger than me, shooting hoops on a neighborhood backyard court. I'd go on to the neighborhood public high school; McEachin, the son of an Army officer and an educator, would star on the basketball team at St. Christopher's School.

We lived around the corner from each other in this Northern Henrico community off Hungary Road -- a neighborhood built on 33 acres owned by an African American brick mason, contractor and developer named George Washington Gee. Gee would also build the historic Quioccasin Baptist Church, according to a Henrico County website on African American trailblazers.

During the late 1960s, my family moved to Middleton Gee from the Byrd Park neighborhood of Richmond after plans were announced to build the Downtown Expressway two blocks from our home. The Dance family moved from Richmond's North Side to Middleton Gee during the early 1970s. We were part of an early exodus of Black people to Richmond's suburbs, an underdiscussed part of area history overshadowed by the flight of white residents to suburbia.

“It was the first popular suburban community that was a Black community," Dance recalled of Middleton Gee. "And I think some people like me, we had looked for homes in other communities. We actually tried to buy a home in the suburbs. And we found out after we did that the lawyers were trying to talk, it was an Asian couple, out of selling to us."

"We said, 'Maybe we should persist." But the Dances decided against it. "I didn't want my children to have to face that in the community. So I was attracted to the fact that this was a community that I did not have to worry about neighbors being mean and nasty and unwelcoming and so forth."

Middleton Gee was a community of teachers, postal workers and lawyers, including James Edward Sheffield, who would become the first African-American appointed to a Virginia court since Reconstruction. They populated ranchers and brick split level homes in a close-knit neighborhood.

Decades later, I'd occasionally seek state delegate or congressman McEachin out for a quote. He seldom failed to deliver the goods with an eloquent force. But his temperament more closely reflected that of a man with a master of divinity degree from the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University.

After I was awarded the Pulitzer Prize, he delivered kind remarks on the House floor that were entered into the Official Congressional Record, which will be permanently placed in the Library of Congress. And in a remarkably kind gesture, he went out of his way to meet me at the newspaper, where he congratulated me and hand deliver the congressional document.

For a moment, as an aide snapped photos, we were just two fellas made good from the old neighborhood.

In this age of extreme political vitriol, partisans feel compelled to dehumanize each other, ignoring both their common humanity and mortality. But McEachin, who always conveyed an aura of dignity. And in his focus on social justice and the environment, he was as concerned about the welfare of his local constituents as he was about the health of the planet.

Monday night, the children of Middleton Gee -- now middle-aged or (ahem) older -- were mourning the loss of a peer in our Facebook community page and reminiscing about the village that raised us.

"Little did I know, riding my bike through the neighborhood and acting a fool half the time I was exposed to what it meant to be successful," posted Robbie Cunningham, whose grandfather owned a construction company. "I’m thankful to all of those who stood as examples that I/we can pass on to kids and grandkids."

McEachin stands as such an example.