Williams: Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams embodies the healing power of stories

Near the end of her women’s empowerment brunch, Stacy Hawkins Adams took the stage in the ballroom at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Behind her in large uppercase letters flashed a message: STACY IS OKAY!

Her brunch, “Still We Rise,” celebrated the power of women’s stories through special guests Adams had assembled: actress and author Bern Nadette Stanis, who played “Thelma” on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times”; transracial adoption expert Susan Badeau, who adopted 20 children of many ethnicities and backgrounds; Briana Williams, who overcame low self-esteem to become the CEO of her own lip care brand; and Theresa Moore, an executive coach and entrepreneur who pushed past crushing grief after the death of her high school-sweetheart husband.

“I knew if I was going to ask these women to stand on that stage and be vulnerable, I had to stand on that stage and do the same,” recalled Adams, an award-winning author and former staff writer at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

So, she broke news that made the message behind her more than a feel-good affirmation: She had been diagnosed in late January with a brain tumor.

Adams’ reveal stunned many of the 150 people gathered at Saturday’s event, including her friend, veteran actress and brunch emcee Daphne Maxwell Reid.

“Sometimes, we don’t know what’s going on with other people, and we have to grant them grace to walk through their season as they need to,” Adams told the audience.

“I have many friends in this room who are hearing this for the very first time. And they might be like, ‘Why didn’t she tell me? I would have been there for her.’ By me not telling you, you actually were there for me. Because sometimes, when people are walking through a difficult season, they just need to show up as themselves.”

And so, she danced the night away at her nephew’s wedding, despite a level 5 headache. She posted on social media on her good days. And in her health-inflicted pause from writing, she embraced the idea that we are not what we do, but who we are called to be.

On the night after she learned of her pituitary gland tumor, Adams, in tears and shock, opened the iTunes app on her phone and created an playlist of songs she titled “Overcomer.”

“So, whatever you need to do to get through your season, you do that to get through your season,” she said.

It’s a tumultuous season for women, who too often are victims of political or physical violence. In Iran, morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini over a head covering, with fatal consequences; in America, morality police are revoking women’s ownership of their bodies.

The pandemic had Adams thinking women needed something positive to bolster them. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden staff, meanwhile, were looking to partner with Adams in an outreach event. After brainstorming, they decided on an encore to her successful 2014 “Still We Rise.” Adams enlisted the volunteer organizer from her initial brunch, Tajuana C. Eddleton, and began planning in September 2021.

Then came her diagnosis amid headaches that curtailed work on her 12th book — part of a catalog that includes nine novels and two works of nonfiction. Focusing on her health, she hit the pause button through April but resumed brunch planning when treatment brought relief from her headaches.

Pituitary gland tumors are more prevalent than you would imagine; Adams learned 1 in 10 people have them. Some people have them surgically removed; others, like Adams, treat them with medicine. Still, others never know they have them and display no symptoms, she said.

Fortunately, hers is a nonfunctioning tumor that doesn’t require surgery. “Which means that we’re just going to watch it and hope it stays silent and minds its own business,” she said Saturday.

October happens to be Pituitary Awareness month. “That’s how I know God has a sense of humor,” she told the audience.

Adams remained poised during her talk, but tears flowed afterward in Reid’s embrace. Moments later, she heard from numerous women who told her how much they needed the event. That was an affirmation for Adams of the healing, transformative power of stories. And her headaches have become manageable enough for her to resume work on her book.

She had concluded her talk with a poem that had poured out of her a month before her diagnosis. “The Pivot” was inspired by our pandemic season of loss and discovery.

Now intensely personal through unforeseen circumstances, the poem retains a universal message for women during this challenging season: WE WILL BE OKAY!

She continues to heal,

reclaim her hope and her time,

and embrace a looming season

that brims with promise.

A new pair of shoes

and a reborn sense of self

are empowering her to

keep dancing,

growing,

pivoting.

She is me.

She is you.

She is we

who are overcoming.