Williams: Rodney Lofton was a tireless advocate for LGBTQ+ people

When Chesterfield police Cpl. Elliott Anderson became that department's liaison to the LGBTQ+ community, he admits to having a substantial learning curve.

"I was not as educated or as knowledgeable about the community as I needed to be," Anderson said Tuesday, adding that he didn't want to be "the ignorant cisgender guy."

But Rodney Lofton, then deputy director of Diversity Richmond, told him: "Hey, I will get you there. We will bring you along."

When it came to HIV awareness and prevention and nurturing a region more inclusive of all LGBTQ+ people, Lofton always brought us along, even as he lived with HIV for decades.

Lofton died Monday in Phoenix, several months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. But in Richmond, he leaves a legacy of civic engagement and as a bridge-builder between marginalized communities.

"He always reminded people that you have to meet the marginalized where they are," said Ravi Perry, a former Diversity Richmond board member who chairs the political science department at Howard University.

They might be under a bridge, or in social services, or at a nightspot.

"They aren't all on the steps of church on Sunday morning. And if you're really serious about lives and saving them, you can't expect them to come to you. He was that guy."

Whether it was the Black church, historically slow to respond to the AIDS crisis, or a predominantly white LGBTQ organization such as Diversity Richmond reflecting the racial exclusion of the larger society, Lofton manifested change.

Before his work was done, Third Street Bethel AME Church in Jackson Ward would host a Sunday service in conjunction with the inaugural Black Pride RVA. Lofton's brainchild, the Black and Bold Awards recognizing Black LGBTQ achievement, would partner with the Black History Center and Cultural Center of Virginia, which would host the awards.

He also injected much-needed diversity into Diversity Richmond. Which was what Bill Harrison, then-executive director of Diversity Richmond, had in mind when he brought Lofton onboard.

"I made him promise when he came to work there that if I, as a white man, needed to be called out on something, please do it. That I expected him to do it. And he did. And it solidified our friendship in so many ways," Harrison said.

For decades, Lofton advocated for those living with HIV, speaking nationally and internationally and working in the field of HIV/AIDS prevention and case management in Richmond, Washington, and Albuquerque, N.M. He served on the City of Richmond's task force to establish a Human Rights Commission that he would be appointed to serve on the panel.

Lofton was also a renaissance man who worked with Kool and the Gang and former Supremes member Mary Wilson, and penned two novels, "The Day I Stopped Being Pretty: A Memoir" and "No More Tomorrows: Two Lives, Two Stories, One Love" -- both nominated for Lambda Literary Awards.

Word of his death unleased an outpouring of sadness on social media.

"He has probably touched every possible corner in the city of Richmond and Virginia," said Luise "Cheezi" Farmer, board chair of Diversity Richmond, which will host a memorial service for Lofton at 11 a.m. on March 26. "He was not just an employee at Diversity Richmond; he was a friend and he was a confidante."

Jackie McDonough spotted Lofton staring at a home for sale next to hers in Highland Park. "OK, are you going to get it?" she asked.

That would be the start of a rich friendship, filled with food and fun and pool parties. “He was so easy to talk to. And we used to talk in the morning on the front porch. He got up early, and I got up early.”

After Lofton moved to Arizona, she purchased the house next door where Lofton and his husband lived.

She said Lofton helped prepare the young men in her family to be more respectful of gay and lesbian people. “Because of that, we were ready when one of my grandnieces came out as gay. We were ready. And she’s fine, and it’s so good that she has been accepted. But it wasn’t like that for Rodney when he was a child; when he was a teenager. He used the negative experiences he had growing up as a gay Black man; they informed the work that he went on and did.”

Lofton had the same transformative impact on Harrison.

“I think Rodney helped us realize how little we as white people know about racism," he said. “He was so comfortable in his own skin.

“He’s left quite a mark on the city of Richmond. It makes you think, ‘What have the rest of us done?'"