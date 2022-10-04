Williams: Students have rights, too. Youngkin transgender policy violates them.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For a transgender youth to come out to their parents is not easy. "It's a process that takes a lot of courage and time," says Skylar, a senior at Open High School in Richmond.

Her family was accepting of the news, "but that's not the case for every trans kid," she said. Schools and teachers "need to be protecting all their students. And by outing students, it can be really damaging to their personal lives."

"It still took a lot of courage for me to come out to them," Skylar, 17, said of her parents. "It was a big conversation."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin would circumvent that conversation. He would have teachers betray the trust of their students by having them out students to their parents. The recent walkout protest by thousands of Virginia high school students suggests that Youngkin's desire to hand transgender students over to potentially hostile parents is deeply unpopular with them.

"Parents' rights" dogma helped elect Youngkin as governor. He's citing it in his attempt to rollback transgender student rights. But it's built on the fallacy that all parents are the same.

"It's a privileged phrase. It's rooted in this idea that every youth grows up in a home with two loving, caring, adult individuals who are providing good examples," said Jamie Nolan, co-executive director of operations and development for Side by Side, a support organization for Virginia's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.

"Every home is different. Every child is different. And every relationship that they have with their parent or caring other is different."

According to The Trevor Project's 2022 national mental health survey, fewer than 1 in 3 transgender and nonbinary youths find their homes to be gender-affirming. And when these young people feel unsafe, they are more likely to attempt suicide, engage in substance abuse or be depressed. More than half of trans and nonbinary youth seriously considered suicide; nearly 1 in 5 attempted to take their own life.

The “2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” — a gaslighting of a title if ever there was one — would require students to use school bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth “except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.”

That last bit of disclaimer is an acknowledgment of the 2020 decision in which the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Gloucester County School Board violated transgender student Gavin Grimm’s constitutional rights when it banned him from using the boys school bathrooms.

The new policies also require parental approval of changes to a student’s name, along with any nicknames or changes in pronouns. It is bullish in asserting a parent's fundamental right to make decisions concerning their children. It would enlist teachers to divulge to parents what LGBTQ+ students have confided to them.

The Youngkin administration apparently has a compulsion to encourage schoolhouse snitching. One of its first acts was to establish a tip line to dime out teachers for "inherently divisive" lessons.

Teachers, Nolan said, "have always been on the front lines of providing safe spaces for all of our youth -- and in the last few years they’ve been asked to step up even further and provide more resources in different ways through COVID. And now we're going to ask them to lose the trust in their students, to speak with them earnestly, and be that second space for them to feel safe."

If Youngkin's policies are enacted. Nolan said Side by Side will be keeping an eye on the houseless rates for LGBTQ youth in the event that some of those parents decide to exercise their "right" to kick their child out of the house.

Youngkin's new transgender policies are the subject of a 30-day public comment period. The protest ground will move from the schoolhouse to local school boards.

“Before the election I was really excited to see Virginia was moving in a more progressive direction,” said Felix Hedberg, a senior at Open High School in Richmond who with Skylar was a participant in the marches organized by Pride Liberation, a student-run group of queer and allied students in Virginia advocating for the rights of LGBTQIA+ students.

"To see that all that kind of be swept away in one go and kind of be regressing is pretty heartbreaking," Hedberg said.

Or as Nolan said: "We've stopped prioritizing the lives and the livelihood of young people who should be at the center of these conversations."

Enough touting of the rights of right-leaning parents, to the exclusion of others. Students are the consumers of Virginia's K-12 education.

It's time for them to be heard.