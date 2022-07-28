Williams: The Hanover School Board needs more diversity and less religion

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Before his School Board pick was sworn in, Hanover County Supervisor Canova Peterson rallied to the defense of Johnny Redd.

Redd, he said, was being judged because he’d expressed his Christian faith.

“What kind of cesspool are you in when you choose to judge others, not on their actions, but simply because you think they may disagree with your opinion or position?” Peterson wrote June 7 in the Mechanicsville Local.

But less than a month in as the Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover School Board, Redd is the one doing the judging. He trotted out the “angry Black woman” trope against Hanover NAACP President Pat Hunter-Jordan and told a county school teacher, in so many words, that she was flirting with eternal damnation because she’s not a Christian.

Redd’s approach to public service was bound to be polarizing. He’d sold himself as “a conservative, Christian voice on the School Board” who’d analyze policies and curriculum from the lens of a “biblical worldview.”

On July 8, county teacher Galit Fraser sent emails to Redd, Peterson and several other county elected officials expressing concern that Redd’s selection seemed preordained.

“... It appears that Mr. Peterson was only appointing someone who would be OK with breaking Virginia law (in regards to the LGBTQ+ policies and discriminatory actions) AND a conservative Christian,” Fraser wrote. “ (I’m not a Christian. Do my interests and opinions not matter? Should I not be represented because I was born to parents of a different religion?) If I remember my U.S. Constitution correctly, Article VI specifies very clearly that there can be NO religious test as a requirement or qualification to any public office. And yet, here we are.”

Redd, in an email to Fraser, denied there had been “arm-twisting” to appoint a Christian.

“By the way,” he wrote, “you stated that you were not a Christian. I would invite you to consider it for you and your family; your eternal destiny depends on it.”

Fraser was so taken aback at being proselytized by a School Board member that it took her 10 days to respond to Redd’s email.

On Wednesday, she presented her concerns — and the emails — to the Hanover Board of Supervisors.

“Suffice this to say, Mr. Redd used his position in a public office in a way that was both highly inappropriate and completely unethical,” Fraser said. She requested that Redd be given training “in order for him to be a better representative for Hanover County.”

Redd, who sat on the School Board four decades ago, was no better at handling a July 25 open letter from the Hanover NAACP critical of Redd’s appointment and the direction of the board.

In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he wrote: “Does this letter represent the views of the Hanover NAACP or the views of an angry African American lady who holds the title of president of that organization?”

The comment had speakers rallying Wednesday to support Hunter-Jordan and the NAACP.

“Let that sit in your head for a moment,” Lorie Foley of Ashland told the supervisors. “If Mr. Redd doesn’t respect the president of the NAACP, how can I trust that he will have the best interests in mind for the thousands of Black and Brown children in our school system?”

Hunter-Jordan, speaking on Redd’s comment, told the supervisors that “any confident Black woman receives that label at least once in her lifetime.” As for Redd’s suggestion that she was speaking for herself, she said: “I was elected as president of the Hanover NAACP. Mr. Redd was appointed by four people.”

That Redd would “go there” speaks to how badly he needs the training Fraser suggested.

“I apologize for the careless comment I made about Ms. Hunter-Jordan,” Redd said in an email Friday. “I also apologize for the distraction it has caused for the School Board in achieving its mission. While I take exception with the allegations made against me in the letter issued by the Hanover NAACP ... I respect and value all people and perspectives, whether I agree with them or not.”

The board’s composition — six white men and one woman of color — scoffs at valuing all people and perspectives. And the board appears unwilling to separate religion from its policy decisions.

The school district was already viewed as uncaring toward Black students, as documented on an Instagram account, Black@HanoverCPS, during the 2020 summer of racial reckoning. Supervisors have systematically purged School Board incumbents who voted to remove Confederate names on county schools. And this year, the School Board enlisted the faith-based, anti-LGBTQ Alliance Defending Freedom to help defend its scofflaw approach to transgender rights.

Students were punished for protesting the board’s violation of state law. As one speaker told the supervisors on Wednesday: Don’t think the hostile signals you’re sending on trans students aren’t being absorbed by the larger student enrollment.

“I want the opportunity to try to reverse the tide of liberalism that is dominating the discussions so that we can return to the ‘bedrock’ conservative principles that have served this county well during my lifetime,” Redd lobbied Peterson in an email.

Those principles contain too much bigotry and zealotry.

How does it profit Hanover to “own the libs” if it loses its soul?