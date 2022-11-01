Williams: The Lee Bridge renaming has hit the skids. Belvidere has its own problematic past.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A drive to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge was paved with good intentions, but appears to have hit the skids amid a controversy over its proposed replacement.

Last month, the City Council’s Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee agreed on renaming the Lee Bridge as the Belvidere Bridge, after the street on the north side of the James River that feeds into it.

“In translation, it means beautiful view, and when you drive over it, it is a beautiful view,” said council member Stephanie Lynch, whose 5th district touches both ends of the bridge.

“The idea to rename the bridge and change the sign came from the community,” she said. “The community said it is time to change the name.”

But now, at least a segment of the community is voicing opposition to this proposal, citing the origins of the Belvidere as a place of enslavement. And Lynch -- who has sought to remove the Lee name from the bridge since taking office in early 2020 -- said Tuesday that she planned to pull the proposal.

The Belvidere estate was built between 1755 and 1759 by William Byrd III, the son of Richmond's founder, on land bounded by what is now Laurel, China, Holly and Belvidere streets in Oregon Hill, according to Virginius Dabney's "Richmond: The Story of a City."

Belvidere is described in the book as "an elegant villa ... surrounded by seventeen acres. on which were various dependencies, including kitchen, smokehouse, garden, paddock and slave quarters."

Among the property's future owners, ironically, was "Light-Horse Harry" Lee, the former Virginia governor and the father of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

"Actually, many interesting people other than William Byrd lived in the Belvidere house before it burned down in 1854," Oregon Hill resident Charles Pool said in an email Tuesday.

Quaker Benjamin J. Harris purchased the Belvidere property around 1814. Three years alter, he divided the 17-acre estate into lots. He sold the first lot to fellow Quaker Samuel P. Parsons, whose house survives at 601 Spring St. in Oregon Hill, Pool said.

What is now known as Oregon Hill was referred to earlier as Belvidere Hill and is shown as such on early maps, said Pool, who suggested that the Belvidere house "perhaps ... can be held blameless for the sins of its owners."

But the idea of swapping off one racially problematic name for another is a bridge too far for some Richmonders. They are speaking out in advance of the council's Nov. 14 meeting, where the proposal had appeared to headed for full Council approval.

The actual spelling of that "beautiful view" phrase is belvedere. But opponents to this proposal won't likely be mollified by a change of spelling.

"I never expected to have to say this, but a City bridge should not be given the name of a slave plantation," said community activist Mike Sarahan, in an email sent to Mayor Levar Stoney and members of Richmond City Council.

"The proposed name change is offensive and it should be withdrawn. In Richmond, people really do need to do their homework before deciding to pick out any old name from the past -- it may just come with very unfortunate historical baggage, as is the case here."

Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on Political Talk Radio 101.3 FM and 990 AM, fielded calls from listeners Tuesday on the proposal. One listener suggested that both the bridge and Belvidere street and the roadway on both sides of the bridge be renamed for former Virginia governor and Richmond mayor L. Douglas Wilder.

“I oppose the term Belvidere because it was a plantation and therefore we’d be going from the kettle to the cauldron," Flowers said in an interview later.

Given Lee's role in a war to divide the nation, "the renaming of the bridge should be a concept or individual who stood for bringing something together" or "a universal concept that all who traverse the bridge could identify with," Flowers said. "For example given Richmond is the capital of the commonwealth, perhaps the Capital Bridge would be such a unifying name."

Lynch said the Stoney administration had expressed support for the renaming. Tuesday, the councilwoman and a spokesman for the mayor appeared nonplussed at opposition to a proposal that only recently appeared noncontroversial.

“We have talked about it ad nauseum. This has been out there for months," Lynch said, citing outreach to community members and feedback from local historians. She added that the Lee Bridge has been known colloquially as the Belvidere Bridge.

In response to an email asking if the mayor were still onboard, Stoney press secretary Jim Nolan asked: "Who is voicing opposition? Have you looked up the literal meaning of the word “belvedere?"

"The mayor thinks the bridge offers a 'beautiful view,'" Nolan wrote.

Lynch had hoped to reclaim the Belvidere name. But our oppressive history casts shadows that leave no place for ambiguity.