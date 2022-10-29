Williams: The resignation of Richmond's police chief raises the question: Who's in charge at City Hall?

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As the latest Richmond police chief stepped down, or was pushed out, Mayor Levar Stoney hid behind his handpicked CAO and reinvented himself as a bit player in the breaking news of the week.

It’s no mystery why Stoney wants to distance himself from the resignation of Chief Gerald Smith or the hiring and firing of previous chiefs ousted on his watch. Acting Chief Richard Edwards is the fourth person to head RPD since June 2019. A potential chief No. 5 is in the works.

That history is enough to make any mayor lather up his hands under running water. But the news archives don’t lie.

They show Stoney, front and center, announcing the hire of William Smith less than 3½ years ago, before that RPD chief was fired a year later amid clashes between police and protesters.

William “Jody” Blackwell subsequently held the job on an interim basis for 11 days. He is suing Stoney and Gerald Smith for wrongful termination, alleging that he was fired in retaliation “because he refused an order of Stoney that Blackwell have his officers stand guard over the emergency removal of Richmond’s city-owned Confederate monuments” in 2020.

Stoney hastily hired Gerald Smith to replace Blackwell, foregoing a national search. “While circumstances required an expedited timetable and process, [Stoney] is nevertheless satisfied with the result and with his decision,” Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan said at the time.

His decision.

Stoney stood alongside Gerald Smith at a July 6 news conference in which the police chief announced that a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell had been foiled following a tip from a “hero citizen.” The news, two days after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago, garnered national publicity for Smith and Richmond. But Smith’s narrative soon unraveled amid a lack of evidence.

In the aftermath of Smith’s resignation, our strong mayor is posing as one of Richmond’s ceremonial mayors of yore. And Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, is centerstage in this resignation saga. That’s the same Saunders who supported Smith’s dissembling in the aftermath of the dubious claims of a thwarted Dogwood Dell massacre.

The mayor who touted the previous chief appointments said in a news release last week that he was “pleased to support the recommendation” from Saunders to appoint Edwards, an RPD acting major, as acting chief.

Stoney said he was not in the Tuesday afternoon meeting at City Hall where Smith submitted his resignation. “I don’t get involved in the hiring and firing of police chiefs,” he told Tyler Layne of WTVR.

Saunders doubled down on the incredulous later last week, citing the Richmond City Charter, which says the CAO “shall appoint for an indefinite term qualified officers and employees to head all the administrative departments of the city, and shall appoint, dismiss and discipline, in accordance with the city’s personnel regulations, all officers and employees in such departments, except as otherwise specifically provided by law or this charter. Department heads who are appointed by the chief administrative officer shall serve at the pleasure of the chief administrative officer.”

Saunders, Stoney’s former chief of staff, was the mayor’s pick as CAO, despite no prior experience running a municipal government. He serves at the pleasure of Stoney. It’s ludicrous to think he would handle the chief’s resignation without input from his boss, who also happens to be the city’s chief executive officer.

He said in a statement last week that he wanted to “stop the rumor mill.” But that mill is of City Hall’s construction. Saunders did not answer the question of whether Smith was asked to resign by the CAO or on orders from Stoney.

“When they first announced this, my first thought was, ‘Did he really resign?’” said Angela Fontaine, former co-chair of a city task force set up to establish civilian oversight of the police department.

“I don’t know if it matters one way or another now. But the integrity of our government certainly does matter. These issues of transparency and what actually happened should be shared with the public,” Fontaine said. “But this isn’t the first time in recent days that what’s shared with the public and what’s really happening seem to be two separate things.

“On brand?” she asked. “I guess so.”

Mayors want continuity and stability. But Gerald Smith was long past the point where he offered either. He’d lost the confidence of his ranks, residents remain unnerved by violent crime, and the Dogwood Dell debacle raised doubts about his judgment. His future here was untenable.

“I’m trying to figure out why it is such a big deal to say ‘We fired the police chief,’” Fontaine said.

In a news release Tuesday, Stoney said: “At my behest, CAO Saunders will conduct a nationwide search in order for the City to find the best-qualified candidate and fit for the department and the community.”

But when the next Richmond police chief strides through that revolving door, who will own the outcome: The mayor or his subordinate?