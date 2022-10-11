Williams: The state's police traffic stop study states the obvious. Let's act on its data.

A report that says police stops in Virginia disproportionately involve Black and Hispanic drivers draws a conclusion that sounds suspiciously like, “Move along, nothing to see here.”

That report from the state Department of Criminal Justice Services also says Black and Hispanic drivers in Virginia are more likely to be searched and arrested than their white counterparts.

It charted the percentage of law enforcement agencies with high, moderate or no driver overrepresentation in traffic stops by driver race and ethnicity, based on the number of times each group was stopped relative to the larger driving population.

Among 152 local agencies in cities and counties in Virginia, more than 30% had a “high overrepresentation” in stops of Black drivers, compared with 20% for Hispanic drivers, nearly 12% for Asian drivers and nearly 8% for American Indian drivers.

Less than 1% of those agencies had a high overrepresentation in stops of white drivers.

At the other end of the spectrum, nearly 90% of those agencies had “no overrepresentation” in stops of white drivers.

“This is a historical and empirical truth,” House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, said in Tuesday’s The Times-Dispatch. “The data today validates the lived experiences of Black and brown Virginians.”

But the report seems intent on downplaying the larger significance of its numbers, our history and the lived experiences of Black and Hispanic people — at least absent more information.

The data at hand “does not allow us to determine or measure specific reasons for these disparities. Most importantly for this study, it does not allow us to determine the extent to which these disparities may be due to bias-based profiling or due to other factors that can vary depending on race or ethnicity,” it states.

Scott said that conclusion typifies the downplaying of systemic racism by the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“It doesn’t fit in with his messaging,” Scott said. He called the conclusion “in line with ‘race is not an issue why some of these things are happening; it’s some other explanation.’”

In Carroll County in Southwest Virginia, where 1% of the driving age residents are Black, 1 out of 5 drivers stopped were Black.

In Hanover County, less than 10% of the driving-age population is Black, but more than 30% of the traffic stops were of Black drivers.

Yes, people from other places drive through Hanover County, but also people of other races.

Yet the disparities persist.

Yes, small sample sizes such as those in Carroll can skew a survey. But when they’re consistent with a plethora of other information — statistical, anecdotal and visual — sometimes, you simply need to concede the point and start addressing the problem in a meaningful way.

The pitfalls of “driving while Black” are not exactly new information for a group whose elders, for generations, have had “the talk” with their youth about how to behave when pulled over by police. It also tracks with traffic stop information in other states.

Absent systemic racism or personal bias, I guess we’re left to conclude that white drivers in Virginia are simply much more proficient drivers than the rest of us. Or that Black and Hispanic drivers are auditioning for the next installment of the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise.

Scott isn’t alone in calling for more action in the aftermath of the report.

“Longstanding racial inequality in Virginia’s police practices have led to serious, ongoing harms for Black drivers that range from invasive questioning to even tragic violence,” said Ashna Khanna, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

“Now, we have data echoing the disparities that community members have been reporting for years,” Khanna said. “We urge Virginia’s leaders, including police and lawmakers, to take this data seriously and to pass policy limiting unnecessary interactions between the public and the police.”

The first step is to acknowledge the problem, said Robert Barnette, president of the Virginia State Conference NAACP.

“We’ve been trying to work with police departments to recognize this is a problem. And again, the statistics bear this out that it’s a problem,” he said.

Or as Scott said: “We know what the issues are. These issues are as old as 1619.” He added of Youngkin: “He has some information. He has an opportunity to do something about it, as opposed to pretending it doesn’t exist.”

This inequity, in our internet age, has manifested itself in very public ways.

The video of the Dec. 5, 2020 traffic stop in Windsor went viral after U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Hispanic, had weapons drawn on him and was pepper-sprayed by police officers.

Then-Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring sued the town of Windsor, alleging that its law enforcement engaged in discriminatory policing practices, a lawsuit continued under Herring’s successor, Jason Miyares.

We’ve seen public policy decisions mandated in Virginia based on far less substantial ground.

We’ve got the data on traffic stops. Let’s act on it.